To impeach or not to impeach, that is the question. Webster’s Dictionary defines impeachment as to charge a public official with a crime or misdemeanor. Most assuredly, after the House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump for the second time, citing insurrection, the Senate will be presented with the Articles of Impeachment to consider. As of this writing, they haven’t made it to the honored hallows of the Senate chamber.
Whether Trump did things that you liked or made you cringe, that’s not what this column is about. It’s about impeachment.
The swirl of whether a former president can be impeached has garnered heated debates among many circles. Warnings of further division has been thrown out there to deter efforts; however, if the Senate is determined to put it on the floor, those warnings will fall on deaf ears.
Many experts offer that it’s unconstitutional to impeach a former president after he’s already out of office. However, make no mistake, those crying foul the loudest also want that conviction out there to prevent Trump from a future run at the White House.
I was in disbelief that it was that easy to breach the Capitol and that it was happening in the first place. Almost 20 years after the World Trade Center bombing, there is a government building of that importance that easy to overtake?
That’s not a slam on the Capitol Police, that’s a slam on whoever is in charge of security. People tore out the windows like they were plastic. Why doesn’t the building that houses the most powerful governing body in the world have bullet proof glass in their doors and windows? Somewhere, there’s a terrorist organization thinking to themselves, “It was that easy?”
Here’s another question for the all-powerful governing body in Washington: How many more facilities are that easy to breach? I’d bet every casino vault in Vegas is tougher to penetrate than the Capitol building was on Jan. 6. But I digress.
If the Senate forges ahead and convicts, and they might, what precedent does this set? Bring in Alan Dershowitz. I was too young to remember Dershowitz from his earlier trials and defense of civil liberties, but became familiar with him during the O.J. Simpson trial.
Dershowitz maintains that if the Senate can convict a president of the United States not actually in office, then it can be done before a president-elect takes office. Interesting!
Think about that for a minute. He’s saying that should the House and Senate have a majority of a particular party in the future, they could, in fact, impeach the duly elected president of the opposite (or same party for that matter) before Christmas of the same year he or she was elected.
The Trump haters will scoff at that and cite insurrection again and say that can never happen without a justifiable reason. We just had an impeachment without a trial. It took about 24 hours for the House to impeach Trump, yet the buffoons in Washington sat on a stimulus bill for eight months or so. The swamp needs a detoxification, but that’s another column for another day.
The impeachment definitely centers mainly on disqualifying Trump from running for office in the future, although the merit of the insurrection is the driving force. If the Senate proceeds, we need to see the evidence and not speculative talking heads who think they’re experts. See the evidence in a court of law, and if it’s actually unconstitutional, let it die on the vine. Let the law prevail. Otherwise, the chasm only widens.
Editor's Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
