I imagine everyone is under the same impression that the official Christmas season is underway. For the first time in my life, I have already bought three presents and have a good idea of what I’m getting my wife for Christmas. Traditionally, I don’t start shopping until Dec. 21; that’s about the time the holiday rush has quieted at the office and I can think clearly. But this year, it’s different; I saw some things and thought I’d get a head start.
Perhaps I’ve been influenced by the news media that the supply chains are compromised and we’re all encouraged to get things done earlier. That may be the case, but I’m more inclined to think that it fell into place earlier than later.
The early shopping hype could be a ploy to create a desperation to make purchases; not unlike the mentality that a pending snowstorm is about to hit and a mad rush to grocery stores ensues. I still don’t understand why the mad rush, unless there’s predicted Nor’easter and power could be out for days on end, there’s no need to clean out the shelves. Other than that, a couple of days for three inches of snow or less does not warrant an invasion on local stores. Before you start sending emails of the permeated supply chain, please note I was merely making a suggestion.
At any rate, I’ve gotten the early start and I hope to be done with all of it within a couple of weeks. My wife and I shop together and separately; although when I’m shopping with her, I’m ready to go to the car within about 20 minutes. She, on the other hand, does her shopping akin to taking inventory. She’s meticulous, no doubt, and I have no patience for being in a store.
On the other hand, she’s the most difficult person in the world to buy a present for, be it for Christmas, anniversary, birthday, All Saints Day, Easter, Groundhog Day, you name it, I never know what to get her.
She never drops hints and when I ask, I get the same answer, “I don’t really need or want anything, let me think about it.” Ugh. How do you figure that one out? I gave up buying outfits or jewelry unless she picks it out. It saves time going back to return said items, although it spoils any surprise. It’s not that she’s hard to please, I just don’t have the knack for those kinds of things.
I remember one year in particular, she told me a week or so before Christmas, “let’s go somewhere for Christmas, that will be our present for each other.” I thought, OK, that was easy. So that year, I didn’t actually buy a physical present, again thinking that we had given each other the perfect gift. (You already know where I’m going with this).
On Christmas morning, I was sitting in my chair drinking my coffee and reading the Ledger, then watching the news as I do every morning, when she came in carrying a wrapped present. Imagine my surprise. If she’d at least put it under the tree, I’d known the original deal was off, but here I was with nothing and no way to run out and grab something. She said, “That’s OK, we said we were going to take a trip,” I knew I was toast. So, with a lesson learned, I never go into a Christmas without being properly prepared, I don’t care what alternatives may be on the table. This year, I’m ready.
