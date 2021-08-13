The battle lines are being redrawn and the face off for masks has reared its ugly head. Talking about masking is akin to talking about religion or politics. Once a person has their philosophy ingrained, it’s their mantra. We have certainly been fed information and misinformation and no two opinions are the same. I don’t trust Anthony Fauci a bit more than I can dunk a basketball on a regulation goal standing flat-footed. I don’t think he, or anyone for that matter, knows the true 100% facts. Everywhere you look, theories are being debunked credibly and non-credibly.
We ran a story in our paper today that everyone hospitalized locally was unvaccinated, except one. The last time I checked, roughly 50% of Calloway County has been vaccinated, allowing for almost 98% of the newer infections being from the unvaccinated. That’s a statistic most expected.
A push for more vaccinations has been on the forefront by Democrats and Republicans. Once a person has made up their mind about some things, they rarely change. People who wanted the vaccinations have already received it. Those that don’t most likley won’t. Most people stand their ground when it comes to their faith, religion or politics, and in this case – vaccination.
The Delta variant has been the latest mutation that is said to be more contagious than chicken pox, but I haven’t heard whether it’s more deadly than the first wave of Covid.
Angela and I came out of a Thursday Rotary meeting with a half hour being spent on Covid and thoughts of protocol going forward. Opinions varied in the group that stayed after the regular meeting. As a society, all of us can recite what we’ve seen, read or heard, however, the true facts of this demonized affliction are still all over the place.
Eighteen months into the pandemic, we have more than enough firepower to overcome the pandemic with therapeutics and vaccines, but what I don’t see happening is eradicating it in the short term, if ever.
What I haven’t seen is the public fear over Covid-19 as I saw a year ago, or even six months ago, for that matter. Even though local hospitals are once again at capacity, I can’t help but think this is the last mainstream hurrah for this awful infection that it has been said came out of a lab in China – which I firmly believe.
Gov. Andy Beshear came out with a mask mandate earlier this week and I’ve seen some school systems opposing the order. I’m not going to go into the weeds with whether a person should or shouldn’t wear a mask; that’s not my focus. Like I said before, most people have drawn their lines in the sand and they’re going to stand by their convictions. But, what I will offer is the cleanliness of a mask.
I’ve read that most medical experts agree that a N95 mask is the most protective mask on the market.
If schools are going to require masking, they shouldn’t allow cloth or homemade masks, but school systems should supply a proper mask that should be disposed of with each use. I’m not a doctor, but I can unequivocally tell you that the cloth masks are germ-infested petri dishes.
Again, I’m neither endorsing nor discouraging wearing a mask; everyone has to make their own determination. But I do have questions.
Are there re-infections? If a person has had the vaccine and had the virus, can they get the virus again? How long will the vaccine and/or having had the virus provide immunity?
We don’t know any of the above for sure. One doctor says one thing, another declares their findings. A doctor in another state told me one time, the problem with doctors is when you go to one, that one may tell you it’s a transmission problem, the next one says it’s the engine (metaphorically speaking, of course). I’ve certainly had to get second and third opinions in the past.
One thing I know for sure is the country cannot stand another lockdown. Maybe one day our questions will be answered.
