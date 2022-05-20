Monday started as a “business as usual” day with people in and out of my office. Tuesday’s newspaper was in the planning stages with the front page lead, as always, our top discussion.
As you know, Murray is a quiet town, per se, and hard news isn’t the usual order of the day. Events in the city, county, one or more of the schools, an important construction project that affects the community is usually what we have to choose from. Hard news doesn’t come through often, and thank God it doesn’t.
Mondays are the day we have our editorial meeting. It’s just before lunch and I like to present to the editorial staff story ideas I have and they reciprocate what they have going on; and like I said, it was status quo until late Monday afternoon.
David Stom, our press supervisor and I, were in my office talking about his department and making plans for the upcoming weeks. We had heard earlier there had been a deputy shooting in Marshall County and the news staff was working on their coverage, but we hadn’t gotten all the details.
Then came a knock at the door and Hawkins Teague, our lead news writer, opened my door and came in. Hawkins and I have a good relationship, in that we share a love for movies and music and we’re constantly joking with one another to that end and others. However, when Hawkins came into my office on Monday, I could tell there was something terribly wrong by his body language.
He was pale, had a stunned look on his face, and he was speechless. I asked what was wrong, and as difficult as it was for him, he said, “It was Jody.”
It only took a few seconds for me to put together what he was talking about and then it hit me: we had found out who was involved in the Marshall County shooting; it was long-time friend of the newspaper, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
My first reaction was, “No!” Hawkins nodded his head that it was and I asked how it happened. Hawkins replied nothing had been officially released and I knew we couldn’t release Jody as the victim without that report. Other news agencies may release information before it’s official; however, that’s against our policy.
Suffice it to say, the mood around the office was, and has been, somber after the news came across. The thoughts of the senseless killing created many questions in everyone’s mind.
I mentioned that Jody has always been a friend to the paper, and I don’t say that lightly. Unequivocally, if there was an event going on, one of the first, if not the first questions asked was, “What did Jody say?”
We trusted him implicitly with any event we were covering; he was that dependable. There are people you meet in life that you know are genuine, and Jody was certainly that. He understood the media’s role and for sure, our role in this community; he knew how to make sure we all worked together for a common purpose.
Not all media is trustworthy, and some are downright dishonest. Jody knew he could trust us with getting his and the department’s message out to the public in accurate fashion.
I’m sure we’ll work with future officers for information about events going on in the area, but Jody’s shoes will be hard to fill. He was one of a kind, not only in his job, but from what I know about him, he was also one of a kind in life in general.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and co-workers. Too often we say, and it rings true in this instance – gone too soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.