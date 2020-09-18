Our annual survey results have come in and I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who participated by filling out the questionnaire. You'll find the official results in the paper next week. Take a look at how everyone voted and we will also publish some of the comments from our readers.
It's no surprise that Martha Andrus is still our most-read columnist three or four years straight with 92% of our readers weighing in that they read her column. We get compliments almost daily about her pages. The community link that her column provides has become an important editorial piece for our readers and Martha has taken the top spot since she began writing her column. She not only adds a flavor to our daily package with her Community page, the Lifestyles page engages our audience to send them into the weekend with features that we can all relate.
Coming in at a not-too-distant second place was the syndicated column, “Dear Abby” (79%). Duane Bolin (76%), Dave Ramsey (73%), Constance Alexander (67%) and Greg DeLancey (64%) followed in order.
Ken Wolf (62%), Winfield Rose (61%), Marshall Ward (51%) and Gary West (48%) rounded out the top 10. That certainly doesn't dispel the remaining columnists, because for us to keep them on board, they have to have at least 30% readership and all of them were well into that category.
If you think about it, we know that as many as five or six people (and more in some cases) read a subscriber's paper, and to have at least one in three following a columnist is a pretty good accomplishment.
Our “Looking Back” received a 100% excellent rating; however, not enough people cast their vote in that category to really consider that everyone likes it, but our daily obituary had almost everyone voting and that rating was 95%.
Hats off to our news coverage, with 40% saying we do an excellent job and 50% a good job. In our sports coverage, 29% say we do an excellent job and 59% a good job. For our news team to continue coverage the way they did coming through a pandemic was a tremendous effort. I can't say enough about the job the editorial staff has done, especially sports with everything from little league to professional sports canceled.
In the overall evaluation of our content, we appreciate all the ratings we received that were considered excellent and good, however, I'm a firm believer that a business is only as strong as their weakest link and I pay particular attention to the fair and poor columns. We'll address those concerns to stay relevant and make sure to get those 'grades' up. We want every piece of our daily package to have an excellent mark, although you can't please everyone.
Our Business page turned in good marks with 56% saying we do a good job and 53% say our Health page is good with 37% saying it's excellent.
Fifty-three percent said our TV Guide is good and 37% excellent; however, 12% said we do a poor job with it. I'm sure that hinges on the fact that we don't have a good source for all the diversity in TV programming in the area. With different cable and satellite companies, it's nearly impossible to resource everything, however, we'll keep looking.
Recently, we added “The Doctor’s Corner” with Dr. Oz and Dr. Roizen. We had several requests for a doctors column and after Dr. Gott retired some years ago, it's been tough finding the right fit.
For our daily delivery, 60% receive the Ledger & Times by carrier and 25% by mail, with the balance off the rack. I'm very pleased that 71% said we have good delivery and only three% say we do a fair job with no one weighing in that we do a poor job.
As far as our delivery is concerned, it's unfortunate that finding a carrier in some of the rural areas has been impossible and we have to send our paper by mail. That means a quarter of our readers get the paper later in the day.
I'm happy that we added the Farmington area back into our lineup for delivery, although we have to rely on postal delivery for that segment of the county. Their mail comes out of Mayfield and exceptional dispatch makes same day delivery possible with Murray and with that post office. Exceptional dispatch means if we prepare the bundles for the post office, our paper goes out in that days mail if we get our papers to the post office by 6 a.m. As you can see, there are a lot of moving parts to producing your newspaper every day.
Don't forget to look at the grid in the paper next week and see how everyone weighed in and don't wait until next year to send us suggestions. You can send in your comments any time to editor@murrayledger.com. If you want to send us a letter, mail it to : Murray Ledger & Times, P.O. Box 1040, Murray, Ky 42071, or drop it by our office at 1001 Whitnell Ave.
The staff appreciates feedback and we look forward to serving you every day. Thank you for reading us.
Mike Davis is publisher of the Murray Ledger & Times. He may be reached at mdavis@murrayledger.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
