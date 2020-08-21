Could we be on the brink of our education process changing forever? Many will scoff at the idea at the mention of it; however, there have been a lot of measures taken during the pandemic that could change the future of the education process.
In my opinion, there is nothing that replaces in-class learning. It’s a discipline that’s incomparable as far as structure and the interaction with other students and the instructor is an integral part of the learning process. The opportunity for classroom debate alone makes this process better.
Looking at the online version model for colleges, it’s not without merit, if you’re looking at a broader scope. Except for the intangibles that have to be taken into consideration, the barriers of state lines could be erased and the student base could be expanded world-wide if marketed properly.
When I speak of intangibles, lab times, etc., those have to be taken into consideration; however, there are ways to make that happen. Just like medical students do clinicals, I’m sure colleges could work together to make that happen.
With many colleges already offering online, to push that itinerary to offer fuller schedules could be a way to increase revenue. That said, it also could cut expenses. Instead of several millions for dormitories, etc., revenue could be allocated for an online experience.
Again, nothing replaces the hand on, in-class experience and each student has to customize their education to their own personal needs. For some, everything should remain the same if they so choose.
But, the online model is far more conducive to college students compared to elementary and secondary school students, who need more supervision. By the time students reach college, one would hope they’re mature enough to make online instruction work.
Online learning for underage students is a nightmare for some working parents, especially to see that their children are properly educated not to mention meals and supervision. While many school systems around the country are in need of retooling, it’s still better having kids in school than having the kids educated across the internet long-term.
While stating the obvious, this is not a column to advocate sending or not sending kids back into the classroom this fall, but an opportunity to put some thought provoking ideas in place. I have grandkids and my daughter has had to make the decision if they were going back into the classroom. Their school districts started on schedule with protocols in place and my grandkids started on day one.
Everyone has to evaluate their own circumstances and decide for themselves what’s best for their own family. Time will determine what decisions were right and what decisions we have to learn from.
In my daughter’s situation, I don’t know how their kids would’ve gotten an education with both of them working and no one to stay home to oversee the process.
I would not want to be in the shoes of a school superintendent or a parent to make that decision. I’ll stick to the news side of things. My prayers are with Tres Settle and Coy Samons and all parents in their decisions of how to proceed.
With all of us hoping that the pandemic’s end comes sooner than later, I have nagging thoughts in the back of my head about the future. That little voice that asks, what happens for the next virus? It will happen again at some point. History, if nothing else, repeats itself and pointing fingers is a no win situation.
Sometimes the heart of man can be evil and if anyone could manufacture a way to cripple the world for their own gain whether terroristic or monetary or both, that thought has already crossed someone’s mind. So, the way we handle this could prepare us for something albeit sinister or accidental down the road. I’m not prognosticating gloom and doom, nor do I buy into all conspiracy theories, but I have little trust in some walks of society and their intentions to harm America.
Let’s just remember we’re all in this together and we have to respect each other. None of us have all the perfect answers.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.