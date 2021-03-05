In a passing conversation in the office this week about the recent flooding, someone said that water is a destroying force. I replied, it did cut the Grand Canyon.
I remember when I was in class as a child, one of my teachers saying that one of his professors had asked about the most destroying force on earth. He responded, “water.”
His professor corrected him, “moving water.”
According to most weather apps, six inches of moving water is enough to float a passenger car and a foot of moving water can sweep away an SUV. It still amazes me to watch first responders have to rescue someone who ‘thought they could make it’ through flood waters.
The recent Kentucky flooding made national news for several days and prompted a visit to Murray from Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday. Judge Executive Kenny Imes had declared the county flooding a disaster and we should get funding to help rebuild.
Flooding is one of those things that most people don’t regard as a big deal unless you live in a floodplain. Then, the game changes. When a weather alert comes across a smart phone for ‘Flash Flooding’ it doesn’t carry the same weight for some as saying, ‘Tornado Warning.’
Some of the employees have told me that flooding north of Murray State along Hwy. 121 isn’t new, but that the severity of flooding seems to be worse.
I read reports that there were over 5 inches of rain that fell over the weekend. Coupled with the new construction of the 121 four-lane, I’m curious if the run off has been properly accounted for when the road was designed. It’s difficult to accurately predict all natural disasters and how projects will be affected. However, fixing a problem once a situation like we had last week happens is important.
Steps may have to be taken to prevent the businesses along that corridor not to be faced with constant flooding every spring.
When I was nine years old, a severe rain storm swept through eastern Kentucky and parts of Virginia where we lived. Four inches of rain fell in a matter of hours and the water, with no where to go, destroyed that area of Kentucky and Virginia.
The catastrophe forced the Army Corps of Engineers to manufacture a plan that included a cut through in Pikeville and part of Hwy. 460 in Virginia. It also included a moveable wall in Pikeville and Williamson that maintenance workers could close in the event of another flood like they had in 1974.
The entire area along Hwy 121 is a bowl with nowhere for the water to go. I challenge the city to develop a plan and try to get some of the funding being passed around in Congress like suckers at a drive through at a bank. Especially before foreign entities swallow it all. If we can pay for a subway in Silicon Valley, hand the Iranians millions of dollars and join the WHO to the tune of a half billion in costs, funding for projects in our county is peanuts.
After all, flooding in the county adversely affects hard working Americans who are trying to earn a respectful living. The 121 project, while helpful in the end, has been costly for those businesses along that highway.
During the four-lane construction, they were cut off from traffic flow forcing some to close their doors. In a time when it’s important to support local businesses wherever possible, there has to be a solution.
Because one thing is for sure. It will flood again.
