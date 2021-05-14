It never ceases to amaze me how people react to a crisis. When the Colonial Pipeline was recently hacked, of course, the vulnerability that we have come to expect as a nation came into full effect once again. The east coast experienced temporary pause in gasoline delivery, therefore, pandemonium ensued.
Much like it is everywhere when the weather predicts a snowstorm, people go into their desperation mode. They act like the world is about to come to an end.
We saw people on the internet throwing punches at each other at the gas pumps, cars lined up for blocks to get gas, which reminded me of the Energy Crisis in the 1970s. Remember those days? I was too young to remember a lot about it, but I do remember there were serious concerns. Where we lived you could get gas on certain days according to your vehicle license plate. If your plate ended in an even number there were select days you could get fuel and the same if your tag ended in an odd number.
I watched videos yesterday of people putting gas in plastic grocery bags. Is there no common sense left in the world? One lady I saw putting gas into plastic grocery bags had a perfect solution when her plastic bag began to leak. She put it into another plastic bag as if that was the problem. I couldn’t believe it. She actually was able to get a few bags in her trunk, but I bet she had a mess before she got home. She had a newer car and more than likely doesn’t have that new car smell any more. People were also taking plastic totes and filling them up and, anything for that matter that would hold fuel, temporary or permanent. People actually put their lives in danger unnecessarily sometimes with permanent consequences to battle what is usually a temporary problem.
What gets into people? Something snaps psychologically and we go into a survival mode. Although the toilet tissue shortage still has me stumped.
There are few people who can survive without cell phones, much less, electricity, bread, milk and now we know tissue and gas. What will be the next product be that will be of the utmost importance in a crisis? We should do a poll on this.
If a computer hack can affect the southeastern part of the nation to the point of all but crippling it, can you imagine what will happen with an electric grid hack or a water supply?
The resolve that would take care of this all centers on politics. Politicians need to quit fighting over the difference in a crisis and a challenge, quit pointing the blame finger and get busy defending this nation against enemies, foreign and domestic. They need to do something good for the nation, like protect us from viruses - from our bodies and our computers. They’re so consumed with getting personal agenda through for monetary and power grabs, they have lost focus on the nation’s needs and taking care of those.
Either get down to business or get out of the way. Otherwise, scenes like the gas crisis will continue to be the order of the day.
Mike Davis is the publisher of the Murray Ledger & Times. He may be reached at mdavis@murrayledger.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
