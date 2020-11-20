With the pandemic numbers rising, Gov. Andy Beshear decided to levy restrictions on various businesses on Wednesday and Thursday. Some businesses will be devastated by this and others are going to be in a deeper financial hole.
One business sect that is going to be even more heavily impacted are sit-down restaurants and bars. My heart goes out to all affected, but that industry in particular. They’re arguably hurting as much, if not more, than most other businesses affected by the pandemic.
When the mandate closed inside dining months ago, some restaurants didn’t and still haven’t reopened. Those restaurants that did choose to reopen have been losing money ever since.
In judging by the length of their drive-thru lines, the fast food industry doesn’t seem to have been affected as much. Then again, they’re accustomed to and geared for drive-thru service.
We’ve heard that when restaurants offer pick-up service it helps, but it doesn’t sustain them. I’m no restaurant expert, but I’d say pick-up service only lessens the total amount of money lost. If at all possible, we ask you to support our local restaurants that are going to offer curb service along with those with drive thru. We have a pretty good selection and variety of places to eat and keeping them afloat is important.
In speaking with selective restaurant owners this year, they collectively say that the 25% sit-down capacity wasn’t worth opening their doors, so zero capacity tells its own story. Even 50% capacity like they went to in the summer didn’t bring their industry back.
Most tell me that you have to have to turn over your tables four times during a lunch hour or peak times to make it work. That may be an outdated formula, but at a reduced capacity, you’re starting out as an underdog.
Some owners tell me that their facility is big enough that the social distancing isn’t a problem, but people aren’t coming out because of the perceived risk. Every restaurant my wife and I have been to during this time has done an extremely good job distancing their customers and sanitizing their tables.
Our editorial department is currently researching food delivery services and we plan to do a story on this next week. We want you to know what your options are going forward. Restaurants that already offer delivery, such as pizza and the like, will continue status quo. But the other restaurants need to be patronized through this especially difficult time. On the other side of this pandemic next spring and summer, when you’re trying to take your family out to a local restaurant, you’ll be glad you supported them during this time. By the same token, you may wish you had supported those who don’t make it.
Others who are going to have to find a way to survive the governor’s mandate are theaters and gyms. The same story we ran about the shutdown by Beshear also had some details about CARES Act funding available for businesses to apply. However, from what I’ve seen out of the efficiency of the state’s unemployment funding, it could take awhile for the funding process to develop. Some people have been waiting for months for their unemployment insurance to start or for issues to be resolved. Hopefully, any CARES Act funding businesses apply for will be doled out quicker.
Waiting for months will be worse than the shutdown.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
