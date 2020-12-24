Last Christmas I remember sitting around the dining room table at my parents’ house with family and my brother-in-law told me he had a way to make a lot of quick money. I’m of the opinion that there is no such animal, however, I listened.
He said we should buy a storage trailer full of cans of Lysol, bottles of alcohol and Clorox wipes. Then, we should hold onto it for a few months, then sell it in certain parts of the country and we could make a fortune. He went on to say that he had friends who lived in Washington (state) that couldn’t find these. He also said there was a virus lots of people were coming down with that was very contagious and deadly. The virus was from China and we could make a lot of money selling sanitation supplies.
We all laughed and thought it funny at the time. We just ate more Christmas food and enjoyed the holiday. He kept telling me he knew what he was talking about and we should take him up his offer. Again we laughed it off. Little did we know that within three to four months what he was saying was to hit a level that even he couldn’t have imagined.
Who could’ve foreseen things transpiring as they did and that we would still be battling it almost a year later?
The aftermath will make the complexion of Christmas different for many of us this year. I imagine it will be for a lot of families. For us, dad passed away just before spring of this year and although our family’s holidays together are special, I wasn’t quite sure how to handle it without him. My dad and I were really close. I especially enjoyed a long conversation about sports or politics or just life in general. For years, dad and I would spend Saturdays together fishing, hunting or just take a long scenic drive and talk. He loved festivals and I was glad to oblige. I’m thankful we had that type of relationship.
To change things up a bit this year, we had spoken of maybe traveling to a cabin in the mountains hoping to make it easier for my mother. The thought was to have Christmas together while remembering dad and honor his home going. However, shortly after my dad’s passing, my mother traveled to Texas to visit my sister. Now traveling for her might be too risky. Bear in mind she isn’t a fan of the idea of not getting together in person, nevertheless, she’s cooperating.
We’ll open presents on Christmas morning via Zoom. We’re not sure how that will exactly turn out, but in the light of current events, we’re trying to keep the elderly safe. My daughter put it like this - we’re going to sacrifice this one, so no one’s missing from the next one. We’re looking at the larger picture and it’s probably a good call. Our niece plays basketball in Virginia and just a couple days ago was exposed to a teammate with COVID, forcing their family to quarantine. I’d really hate to think that someone brought it in to our parents and we’d have to send them to the hospital right after the holidays.
So, as you gather today in whatever format to celebrate this Christmas holiday, be thankful and don’t forget the reason, the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. Without Him, it’s just another cold day in December.
Merry Christmas, from all of us here at the Murray Ledger & Times. We appreciate you allowing us to be a part of your day. We don’t take it for granted, you each mean something to us. May God bless you this season.
