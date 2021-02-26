Yesterday I was getting ready to have my second cup of coffee before work when my phone rang. I saw ‘Olivia Facetime’ on my screen and as it always does, brought a smile to my face. My 10-year old granddaughter was calling me on her iPad to talk to Poppa while she got ready for school.
She asked my opinion on what she was wearing - a pair of black pants, a white pullover shirt, a dark gray top with a contrasting gray sweater that buttoned up the front and tied at the bottom. She also wore her white Vans. I told her she looked amazing.
As she was getting ready, she put on her lip gloss and lightly applied makeup. She talked about what she would be doing at school that day. I asked her who some of her friends were. She named them, then she said they played floor hockey in school the day before and she scored three goals. Of course, my head began to swell.
As she came downstairs, I told her when I was growing up it was a big thing for us to have a phone in our bedrooms. I saw a puzzled look on her face as she asked, “Phone in your room?”
I always like the expression of a younger generation when I talk about phones, cassette tapes or LP albums. I said, a landline to make her understand.
She laughed and said, “I just want to make sure I have a charger for my iPad.”
Come to think about it, my daughter has never had a landline in her entire adult life, so Liv has never answered a landline at home. When my daughter moved into her apartment for college, she had a cell phone. Can you imagine how either would’ve handled a party line? Everyone reading this knows what I’m talking about.
After Liv was in the kitchen, she made waffles with warm syrup while her mom was getting my grandson ready for daycare. Angela and I had toast and coffee and joked with her that we liked having breakfast together.
Life has a way of changing fast. A little too fast sometimes.
There’s one change I’m looking forward to and that’s the end of this pandemic. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as shots began to get into arms. No one could’ve predicted it would last this long, but herd immunity is around the corner.
It has changed our lifestyle much like the World Trade Center bombing did 20 years ago. The politicization of the pandemic was perhaps the most disappointing of the entire process. If mask-wearing had been handled differently, sides of wearing wouldn’t have been a dividing line. We still have conflicting reports of its’ validity.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, world renown epidemiologist, has been all over the place with mask wearing and the media has jumped all over it depending on the narrative he had at the time.
I believe this isn’t the last pandemic we’ll see in our lifetime. I think it’s too crippling not to be used for ill will by an enemy somewhere down the road. If anything, America has shown its vulnerability in the past 14 months. I hope we’ve learned something when it’s all said and done. Stop it at the border next time.
Change is inevitable and we have to be able to adapt. Just like my granddaughter did just before she left for school. I said something that triggered her thought process. She remembered she had gym again that day and she was too dressed up and had to change into something more suitable. Although she still wore her Vans.
