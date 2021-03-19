In our first Weekend Edition of the month, many of you may have noticed a new addition to the Murray Ledger & Times lineup, the Game On puzzle book. Going forward, we’ll be publishing it once a month, with our intention being that it will go into the first Weekend Edition. In case you missed it, Game On is a 16-tab booklet with crosswords, Sudoku, word finds and several other word games. Since our daily crosswords are so popular, I felt like this might be a good monthly addition to our product.
We had a few people call and say they worked their entire book the day it came. I’ll take that as a high-five that our readers are going to enjoy this.
I presented it to my staff a few weeks before we actually decided to go with Game On and some of them took the samples and worked them at home. That was a good indicator.
We have something else coming down the pike that will begin next month. We’ll be inserting Parade Magazine every week. We’ll promote it in the coming weeks, but it’ll center on entertainment news, along with reviews on movies, music, etc., just to tease it a little.
We’re always looking for ways to give our readers a better product, so don’t hesitate to keep us up-to-date on your ideas. We’ll print a survey later in the year, but feel free to let us know in the meantime. It’s our goal to keep our daily product innovative with our focus on our readers.
In today’s edition, we’ve named our Misses Spring, Paige Weatherly and Caroline Bray. All of the young ladies who applied from Murray and Calloway County High Schools were excellent candidates and we greatly appreciate all the applicants. Any candidate who applied would’ve made an excellent choice for representing their school. It makes me proud to meet tomorrow’s leaders and know we have a great group of young adults coming out of our school systems.
With the naming of the Ledger’s Misses Spring, this is as close to normalcy as we’ve seen in a year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed here in Murray. Incidentally, the one-year anniversary date for the first case is tomorrow, March 20, which is also the first day of spring.
I believe that our Miss Spring scholarship program going forward is like a grand reopening of a new day for businesses in Murray, although it seems things have been getting back to normal for the most part for a few weeks. More and more vaccines are being administered and new case numbers being diagnosed are going down.
Now if we can have a few sunny days in place of the snow, ice and rain like we’ve had over the last five weeks, we’ll be able take another step forward.
