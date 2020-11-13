The pandemic isn’t showing sign of slowing down. If you’d asked me in March of this year if we’d still be dealing with this mess in November, I might have scoffed.
I’ve written a couple of columns over the past eight months concerning COVID-19 and despite knowing more about it now than then, there are still mysteries.
This invisible enemy has created many stories of how this has affected lives. People who claim to be prolific mask-wearers have ended up becoming infected along with those who don’t wear masks. Columns I’ve written about masks have been met with emails from those who agree and those who don’t. Those from believers have quoted facts from literature they attach in their emails. Those who oppose masks cite bacterial reasons for not breathing into them and point to doctors who tend to agree. Is political polarization of either opinion unfair?
Epidemiologists still don’t wholeheartedly agree. The questions in most people’s minds when they hear of an infection are: Were there underlying factors? Did the person have pulmonary issues? How old were they? And last but not least, did they wear a mask? Those inquiries are followed by a self-check if we’ve compromised any of the protocol.
After all, those are the facts drilled into us about this unforeseen enemy by sought out expert advice. We may never know the full aspects of how this thing travels.
One thing we know is that it affects people in different ways. Some people are barely affected and some cases have extreme results. I know people that have had both results with no rhyme or reason as to how they became infected. That’s what puts people on edge.
My wife had a cousin who was diagnosed with the virus on a Saturday and passed away by Tuesday. Then, by the same token, I know several people who have tested positive who haven’t even had a sniffle. I admit, every time my throat feels scratchy, I feel a sneeze coming on, I cough or see anyone else do any of the aforesaid actions, COVID-19 comes to mind. Am I getting it? Does that person who coughed have it?
There is talk about herd immunity. I’m not a fan of the term, it makes me think of cattle warding off mad cow disease.
With a U.S. president yet to be certified, we look to the future to see what could be coming down the pike as far as continued handling of the virus. Opinions of what protocols will be put in place are as split on that prediction as they are with how we should go about our daily lives.
If there are new protocols, what does that mean for our businesses? A shutdown will no doubt claim more businesses in its wake. Is that the price to pay? No matter what course is taken, polarization will fuel division.
I do have a concern with one doctor’s statement about longevity. Newsweek reported this week that oncologist Ezekiel Emmanuel wrote an article in The Atlantic a few years back essentially indicating that dying at 75 isn’t a bad thing. If it’s my time to go, I don’t have a problem with that; however, I don’t want that decision to be made for me. Nor do I want legislation that prevents care for our elderly. I may be one someday, although I may argue I’m not that far away every morning when I get out of bed.
Emmanuel eluded in the article that Americans are obsessed with cheating death and that quality beyond 75 becomes compromised. Of course we are. Why else would we get regular checkups, try to improve on our health and minimize risk factors?
There’s a quality of life, I myself, want to maintain. I saw my dad go through an extremely hard time the last few years of his life and I don’t want to go through that suffering. But no one has the right to tell me when my time is up except God.
Is Emmanuel imposing his view on the rest of us? I haven’t found where he did nor will I accuse him of an ulterior motive. I haven’t spoken to him about it, so I’m forced to leave that where it lies. Conspiracy theorists are having a field day with his statements and you already know that I have little trust for government.
But, for now the virus has to be defeated. I will encourage you to follow the protocol with CDC guidelines and encourage others. I haven’t heard of anyone getting the virus if they distanced from those infected. We have, however, heard about infections in close contact.
It won’t hurt to don the mask in close quarters with other people. Let’s get through this and make sure we pay attention. Carelessness is inexcusable.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
