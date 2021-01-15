As a country we are in the most precarious time I can remember in my adult life. Opinions are running rampant and everyone's is different. Heated exchanges on social media has been met with censorship and fact checks and that adds fuel to the fire.
The reason for the divisiveness has many fingers pointed in many directions. There's enough blame to go around. I don't think any politician in Washington is so self-righteous that they're blameless.
Now what? I can honestly say, just like I've told my wife, we wait and see. We do what has always made us successful and we always do our best. The Constitution of the United States has been stretched to the length of it's very fibers many times before and we've always recovered. Time will tell where we go from here.
I could spout my beliefs, my fears, my anticipation, however, it would only serve to make me feel better to get it off my chest. Speculation is just that - speculation. It's a far stretch that any rhetoric I have would change your mind and any rhetoric you have would change mine. I've said in past columns that everyone come from somewhere and that said, it's hard to bleed a color other than what's in your veins.
The hometown I came from was extremely supportive of the local high school just like most communities. As a matter of fact, you could almost say it was a cult following. Visiting a rival school for sporting events has sometimes resulted in mayhem even outside the arena. By the same token, the rival schools also had the same loyalty and the same heated passion when they came to my hometown ballgames. The same rings true in college and professional sports.
There was a time in my life that if my team lost, it ruined the next few days for me. I was a sore loser. It dominated my life as anything one is passionate about sometimes does. I'm sure reading thus far has ignited many stories in your own mind of times that similar circumstances took place in your own life.
Despite my loyalty to my local high school, as it were, I became a sports editor at one point in my career. My job was to cover three high schools in the county I grew up in and that meant I was going to have to cover two schools that I had considered rivals growing up.
It wasn't easy at first. If my former high school was playing one of those rivals, I would secretly celebrate when they won, but I never showed it in my coverage. As time went on, I learned more about the other schools and I began to forge friendships with their coaches and fans. I was eventually able to cover those games objectively and it helped that part of my career.
Even though everyone comes from somewhere, we can still exist and have a measure of respect for one another. As I said, you won't change my belief and I won't change yours. That's what makes America what it is today and I hope what it is tomorrow.
