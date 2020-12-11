My disillusion with the mainstream media circumvents any hope I have for honesty in reporting at a national level. I’ve watched news across all the venues and I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no network completely wholesome, much less truthful, in their reporting.
My long-time career in the news business has manufactured the love I have for exact editorial content. I’m a news addict. When I was a kid, I used part of my allowance to buy newspapers and magazines.
Over the past few years, I’ve watched the major networks and newspapers rake political candidates they oppose over the coals, all the while giving their candidates of choice glowing praise. Hence, my opening statement.
There’s nothing worse than biased reporting. When I was a sports editor, we had strict instructions not to cheer in press boxes or even wear paraphernalia on the sideline of any sports team.
It’s not our job in the media to shy away from controversy and turn our heads if something is going on that may not have the outcome we want. If there’s something we haven’t or aren’t reporting on here, it’s because we don’t know about it or we don’t have enough information on the record to report accurately.
I haven’t watched a full newscast in weeks, at any level, because as soon as I tune in, I hear the slant and that compromises their integrity and warrants me doing something else with my time.
I can’t say with absolute certainty that the national election was truly run correctly; all we know is from the reporting. One network declares it was run fairly and another claims it wasn’t; subsequently, we are at the mercy of the opinion of the would-be professionals who are reporting that information. You should always be wary of any situation that has two sides reporting.
I don’t trust mail-in ballots. Of course, I’ve already spoken about the mistrust in a past column when I told of people I know receiving several ballots, so I digress.
If your emails, Facebook accounts, bank accounts and credit card accounts can be hacked, any device can be hacked, and there are enough enemies of the United States to pull purse strings for both parties.
I think it’s a good idea for all the election cards to be put on the table. I never take anything at face value, and if there are improprieties, let’s get them out in the open and own the process. I’ve found when two employees disagree, the best thing to do is to get them in the same room and get things out in the open.
If there’s nothing wrong and everything is honest and correct, then let’s go about our business. If there are problems, let’s solve them.
Otherwise, no one is ever going to trust the election process because if you’ll look down through history, no one stays in power forever. In the next election, or the one after that, power could change and you can bet your last dollar someone is going to cry foul. Democrats did last time and Republicans did this time.
The problem is, you’ll never hear the complete facts. We’ll only hear opinions.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
