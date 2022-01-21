I have never lived in a place that has worse cell phone service than western Kentucky, and I lived in mountainous eastern Kentucky for nine years. I’m having one of our staff writers, Jessica Jones Paine, look into doing a story as to the reason. The prices that cell phone companies charge versus the service we receive is hideous. If Appalachian Wireless, which is dominant in eastern Kentucky, established their cell service here, the companies that exist here now will be out of business inside of a month.
As flat as it is in this part of the state, cell service should be a premium, not dropping calls inside of a mile from town limits. I had to go to Hazel last week and just after I topped over the hill past Dwain Taylor’s heading south, I had no service until I was almost in Hazel. Going to Mayfield? Get on KY 80 and a few miles and you’ll drop service until you get into Mayfield. Traveling past Doran Road? Forget it. Or even in selected spots downtown? Dropped calls. I can sit in my office – that is well within the city limits, by the way – and I may have one bar of service, maybe two if I walk around.
If I owned a landline telephone service, I’d advertise to the maximum of my budget to optimize exposure of the mediocre (and I’m being generous) cell service.
If anyone has even been past Lexington, in the eastern Kentucky mountains, you know the valleys and what one would think would be horrible cell service. I had Appalachian Wireless in that area and there were far fewer areas in that part of the state where I didn’t have service.
I have no idea what the cell towers that exist are here for; maybe for birds to roost? They certainly don’t exist for excellent cell service.
I saw on the national news that cell companies were rolling out the fifth generation cell service, or 5G as it were, across the nation. There were concerns that 5G was interfering with altimeters causing pilots to have inaccurate readings of their altitude. We’d been happy to have 1G work properly here. Someone told me that cell companies buy space on cell towers and they only invest in a minimal amount on the towers because of the low market. As I said, if Appalachian Wireless ever comes to western Kentucky, look out.
It’s all about service, and the cell phone companies are far below the bar of excellence by every account I have experienced. Our employees at the Ledger have several different cell services represented and no one brags about their service. We’re bound and determined to find out why we can’t get proper cell service in an area you could discharge a rifle in any direction and the bullet would travel farther than the cell service reaches.
If you get great cell service all over the county, let us know. Until then, we’ll be searching for the answer.
