I sat in a board meeting Tuesday night and the subject came up about Blessing Boxes around the area, specifically in Murray and Calloway County. I have seen them and thought they were a wonderful thing for someone who needed their gift, but that’s as far as I’d gotten because my daily schedule of running a newspaper engrosses me sometimes.

I’m ashamed to admit, my wife and I have never contributed to them, although by the same token, I had never seen one empty either. I always thought that churches and civic organizations handled them, along with a few patrons who had that mission. I did an impromptu poll around the office and a couple of other places and I was surprised that more people had not contributed to the boxes or made a donation.

