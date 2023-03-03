I sat in a board meeting Tuesday night and the subject came up about Blessing Boxes around the area, specifically in Murray and Calloway County. I have seen them and thought they were a wonderful thing for someone who needed their gift, but that’s as far as I’d gotten because my daily schedule of running a newspaper engrosses me sometimes.
I’m ashamed to admit, my wife and I have never contributed to them, although by the same token, I had never seen one empty either. I always thought that churches and civic organizations handled them, along with a few patrons who had that mission. I did an impromptu poll around the office and a couple of other places and I was surprised that more people had not contributed to the boxes or made a donation.
During the board meeting, I could feel a lump in my throat when I thought about children going hungry in a country that has so much to offer; not to mention the disbelief that I had never contributed. We covered a story a few years ago about an agency that built beds for children who were sleeping on the floor every night. I would venture to say that none of our children have slept on the floor because they didn’t have a bed to sleep in. I’ve ‘camped out’ with my kids on the floor, but not because they didn’t have the comfort of a warm bed.
Martha Andrus, our Lifestyles editor, is doing a story about the Blessing Boxes in her section today and if you are so inclined to contribute to one in the area, she’ll have an in-depth story about them. My wife and I are going to start making it a habit to help with these boxes. God has blessed us over and above and this is a simple way to help the community.
I saw a national news story about the billions we’ve sent to Ukraine, and especially the half billion just this week, and thought it’s a travesty to have people in our area, and probably all over the country, that have to do without food. Save your cards and letters about how we need to do things for the Ukrainians, billions is quite a gift horse. If you ask me, it’s time to make sure we take a look through a local lens. I don’t trust the Ukrainian president any more than I do Russia’s Vladimir Putin, but that’s a column for a different day.
The waste by our government is more than enough to feed these kids. I know there are people who take advantage of the system, and if they’re taking food from a pantry somewhere and shouldn’t, they’ll have to deal with their conscience on their own.
I’ve written about the career journey I had that begin in the mailroom and migrated through all the departments until I became a publisher 13 years ago. My parents gave me the tools to persevere and become a problem solver. God also blessed me to come into contact with people who drove me to strive to become better each day. For that, I’m thankful.
I think people need to be given opportunities to make something of themselves and if this makes a difference, so be it.
If you go to the grocery store, or do your shopping online, order an extra can or two of non-perishables and drop it by one of these boxes or even one of the local charities that help the less fortunate.
Kids ought to be able to go to bed with a full stomach and wake up to breakfast. I can guarantee everyone who votes for foreign aid gets their fill every day. Let’s change things at home.
