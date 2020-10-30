It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that tomorrow's the last day of October. I wasn't ready for September to end and now time goes back an hour this weekend and it's just eight short weeks until Christmas.
October has long been the month set aside for breast cancer awareness. It has always dominated the news cycles and companies have promotions everywhere you look. However, this year it seems like it's been overshadowed by the COVID-19 mess.
While it is important to take notice of the novel virus, we cannot overlook any type of cancer awareness or any health issue for that matter. Any news of a cancer diagnosis is non-describable and until you have someone you love go through it, a person cannot associate it's seriousness.
I have never been faced with the harrowing diagnosis from any family member about breast cancer, per say, but I do know what it's like for a cancer diagnosis.
More than four years ago, I had taken my wife, Angela, to a doctor's appointment for a spider bite. The account led to an X-ray and we thought little about it. We expected to get some type of medication and do a follow-up.
After the X-ray, we went out for lunch before heading back to work and received a call from the doctor's office asking us to come back to their office. We exchanged glances and of course, our thoughts ran wild.
Once back at the office, the doctor informed Angela that there was something suspicious showing on the X-ray and immediately referred us to a specialist in Nashville. For everything to expedite, you can imagine the shock.
Still relatively new to the area, we hadn't heard about the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. It didn't take us long to find out.
We met with a surgeon who felt like a complete hysterectomy was necessary after reviewing records and discovering a mass in my wife's abdomen. We consented. The surgeon was upbeat that he had no reason to think the mass was cancerous, this was simply a precaution.
Still, when you see the love of your life laying on a gurney about to go under the knife, it's sobering. We knew our trust was in God, but that doesn't keep all the nervousness down altogether.
The doctor came out post surgery and said she had come through the surgery perfect and maintained that everything looked fine. But he wanted to see if the tumor, which turned out to be a bit larger than an orange, was cancerous. We would talk again once the results came back.
I'll never forget the morning of our consultation. It was mid-morning and Angela and I felt great about things, after all, he said everything looked fine and the test was merely precautionary.
He came in and got straight to the point, they found a part of the growth to be cancerous. The doctor was as surprised by the finding as we were. That's about the time my mouth went dry and I was at a loss for words. A million questions began to run through my mind. What's the plan? Has it spread? What type of cancer is it?
But, I maintained calm and reached for Angela's hand. I knew she was terrified, but I couldn't show my feelings.
He told us he was going to watch her every three months and if everything went well, she could extend to six and then once a year. But for the next five years, we would be regulars.
She also didn't have chemo or radiation treatments. He continues to tell her how lucky she was to catch this so early and it was unheard of. She always tells him she was blessed and God had a plan. That's certainly true.
If it hadn't been for that spider bite, we may never have known about the growth and without other symptoms, could still not be aware.
The main thing is to get regular checkups and follow a healthy regimen. You just never know.
