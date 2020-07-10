In my travels during my career in newspapers, one of the stints I had was as chief photographer for a daily newspaper. That proved to be the one job that was the most fun of any I’ve had as far as covering events.
Back in those days, newspapers staffed three or four photogs to cover their stories and sports for reporters and even advertising relied on them to take photos for ads. Now, camera technology has gotten so precise, reporters and ad reps can easily take their own photos, although those of us that came through the darkroom days feel like the professional look is still better. I digress.
At any rate, as the chief photog, we were credentialed for any sporting event from high school and college to professional sports. I’ve been able to cover three presidents running for office and many congressmen, senators and governors.
That said, it’s also given me the opportunity to cover celebrities and especially musical artists. Photographers have strict restrictions at the discretion of the celebrity, but nonetheless, it’s a chance to build a portfolio.
We published a magazine at the time called ‘Real Country’ once a month and that gave a staff writer and me the opportunity to cover country artists as they came through three civic centers and other venues within a 100-mile radius.
It was one such month that I was able to get a press pass to cover Charlie Daniels when his tour came through one year. Whether anyone is a fan or not, no one can forget when “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” came out, and admit it or not, when the end of the song nears, everyone listens as to which version will play out – the one with or without the salty language.
When I heard of his passing a few days ago, my mind immediately went back to the night when I first saw him in person and that experience.
I arrived at the venue early, as I customarily like to do, just so I can check lighting and find out the parameters I have to stay within. The last thing I ever wanted to do was break rules and have our credentials pulled.
Artists customarily give the photographer the first three songs without flash. From there, you have to stop shooting and put your camera away. I found that’s usually when the worst lighting available is during the show because promoters don’t want their artist’s image sold or reproduced unless they get a cut of the action.
However, my sole purpose was to cover for the magazine or newspaper. I have that nagging conviction of following the rules.
The night of this show, I checked my film and made sure the settings were correct because I was going to have to develop the film later. A mishap during the shoot can be adjusted somewhat in the end, but not much for color film, while black and white is more forgiving.
Once I checked in, the promoter told me I could meet Mr. Daniels before the show and I could take my shots in front of the stage and then I could watch the show in the audience. The show was at the Brushfork Armory outside of Bluefield, Virginia, which is an old building, and I was just off the stage waiting in a hallway. I was there with a couple more photographers from other media outlets, and I learned a long time ago that in media, you have to jockey for position.
About an hour before the show, the door at the other end of the long hall swung open and in walked a tall figure in a black trail coat, a white hat pulled down close to his eyes and white ostrich cowboy boots. He walked with a sense of purpose and came straight up to me, offered his hand and said, “Hello, I’m Charlie Daniels.”
He didn’t have to even acknowledge me, much less introduce himself – and believe me, some artists think they’re above regular people.
He said, “I hope you enjoy the show. Me and the boys are going to rehearse; you’re welcome to stay on stage with me the whole show if you want. Have a good time.”
Then, he and his band went into a locker room and jammed until show time. I took him up on his offer and shot the entire show on and around the stage. He and Jerry Lee Lewis have been the only artists that have allowed me to do this out of about 50 or so artists I’ve been able to photograph.
I’m not much on country music, but I did enjoy taking in that experience as I have with all the artists I’ve photographed. Charlie Daniels loved this country, and his music reflected his patriotism.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.