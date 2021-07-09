With all the whirling dervishes of a normal workday, the last thing I needed was to catch COVID. For the past 18 months, we’ve sanitized, took an overload of said vitamins and followed the latest, greatest (I say tongue in cheek) advice from the CDC. From not wearing a mask to wearing a mask, to wearing socks that don’t match, not to get the virus. (That was a joke for those who took me literally.)
After all, health officials speaking to a national audience supposed to know what they’re taking about? I have a real issue with being wrong. Ask my wife, she’ll tell you. So, when I say something in a-matter-of-fact way, I know I’m right. If I’m not sure, I also try to always make that clear.
All said, a few weeks ago my wife was feeling very tired. No real need for immediate concern, we always have a lot of things going on, so getting rest seemed in order. After a restful night, she felt better, not 100%, but better. The next day, which was a Friday, she said she felt like she was getting a sinus infection. She follows the same rule of thumb I do. The second I feel like I’m getting sick, I go to my doctor or a quick care facility. If antibiotics are needed, I want to get it started as quickly as possible. I hate being sick, as I’m sure everyone does, but I like getting over it as quickly as possible.
She received a shot of antibiotics, a steroid and a prescription for antibiotics. But no COVID test. The medical care seemed to be working, so all was good with the world.
On the following Saturday, I felt that unwelcome sinus drainage unlike the allergies I fight from time-to-time. I knew I was getting her cold, so I followed suit with a quick trip to a medical facility and received the same meds. Still no COVID test.
My wife had begun to feel better, so we felt like we had just gotten summer colds and were battened down for the duration, hoping for a quick turnaround.
On that Monday, my wife called and told me she couldn’t taste anything. I had already gone to work, so I told her to get tested for COVID and I went to do the same. Both rapid tests came back positive.
When the Trump Administration started talking about vaccines, I declared I wasn’t going to get the vaccine. No way I was going to put anything in my body that was untested by time.
I felt that way until my daughter, who is a healthcare professional, called me and told me of the research she had done and she was getting the Moderna. I asked her if she was sure and she said she was because she had seen what the virus could do to a person.
I still wasn’t convinced and was standing by the fact that I wasn’t going to get it. I was going to stay the course of following CDC rules, or at least those I felt relevant.
Then, four months ago, a family member contracted COVID and within 48 hours, he passed away. My thoughts were that he was a little older than me, so I’m standing by my decision. Then, several friends of mine caught it. It took them several weeks to get over it and once they were out of quarantine, I asked them the pertinent questions. Do you sanitize? Wash your hands frequently? Wear a mask? Social distance? They answered yes and they’d hardly been out of their house and had no idea how they had gotten it. That was an eyebrow raising moment. I was following the same protocol for the most part.
Then, another friend who was about the same age as I am and we had grown up together caught it and after weeks in ICU, he passed away.
I called my daughter again and she continued that I needed to be vaccinated because she saw what the virus could do to you. That said, some catch it and there are no real consequences. My 76-year old mother had caught it before vaccinations came out and she only had a cold. My sister and brother-in-law caught it and pretty much had the same reaction - a cold for about a week. But what would it do to my wife and me if we caught it?
That was a question that stayed in the forefront of my mind. One day, I decided to follow my daughter’s advice, based on my age and the fact that my weight was no where near being considered healthy, and some of my friends passing away with COVID, so I got the vaccine.
It was a chance, I realized, but I had to take a chance either way and for me, I felt like this was the best avenue at this time in my life. Whatever choice you make, it’s yours to make.
That was several months ago. I was supposed to have been protected from contracting COVID. After I had a positive rapid test, naturally I didn’t believe the result. We’ve had employees test positive with the rapid and get the send out test (I heard it called) and test negative. However, my ‘send-out’ test was also positive, so Angela and I were on a 10-day quarantine under the direction of the health department. I had the same questions everyone had when they were diagnosed. Even some of my colleagues who had contracted COVID and had a tough time, gave us comments like they knew what we were about to face.
I’ll admit, I was a little apprehensive, but, my wife and I said we’ll do our best and see what happens.
After being diagnosed on a Monday, that night my sinuses opened up and I began to feel better. The next morning, I continued my workouts and felt great. My wife’s sinus infection was still bothering her, but only as if she had a summer cold.
By Wednesday of that week, I couldn’t even tell I had been sick and she was better with her taste back by Thursday, but we were still sequestered until the waiting period was over.
Why was our case so mild? Was it the regimen of vitamins we had been taking for 18 months? Was it that we had the right blood type that doesn’t see severe symptoms? Let’s not discount God watching over us in the process and His hand being on us.
What part did the vaccine play? I’ve heard that no one who’s had the vaccine and contracted the virus has been hospitalized. I have no official source. Would I take the vaccine again? Yes. Would I have taken the vaccine had I been younger and in better health? Maybe not. I don’t have that scenario to adequately say one way or another.
Everyone has to make up their mind about the best course of action for their own health and not be judged. It’s your business whether you decide to get vaccinated to not.
For me, I would not change anything to get the results we did.
