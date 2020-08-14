My wife and I had our first experience fishing on Kentucky Lake last weekend. Although my forte has always been fishing for trout, I also did quite a bit of lake fishing growing up as a kid. However, the vastness never appealed to me, plus we had several trout streams but only two lakes, South Holson and Smith Mountain Lake. The latter is the most scenic, but SoHo has its rewards.
That said, we decided to put the new fishing equipment to use and ventured to the eastern part of the lake for an afternoon outing. Angie's mother is visiting for a few weeks and once she heard us talking about this, we discovered she hadn't been fishing since she was a little girl.
Once we had everyone properly licensed, off we went to a part of the lake, a place Angela and I often frequent for walks and relaxing.
It was extremely hot, so my thoughts of really having any luck wasn't in my mindset. I did this mostly for Angela and her mom.
When we arrived, we picked out a spot and set up the camping chairs and I got their lines ready for them. Once I had them all set up, I showed them how to cast and told them if they botched it a couple times, it was fine because this is a learning process for all of us.
I was getting mine ready when I heard, "Do I reel it toward me or away?"
I looked over to find my mother-in-law cranking forward and backward and when that happens with an open face reel, you can imagine how it looked. It was my fault, I didn't check the anti-lock and the fishing reel now looked like a loofah with all the fishing line bunched up.
Knowing patience is a virtue, I took the reel and had to cut the line and rewind it and start from scratch. I joked that it was like taking my two-year old grandson fishing.
Angela seemed to be doing fine except all I could hear while I was relining her mom's reel was, "kerplunk," over and over. Not realizing she hadn't been fishing before, she needed a lesson in casting. I instantly regretted not taking them into the backyard and doing some practice casts beforehand.
Once I had her mom's pole ready to rock again, I was quite sure most of the fish in the east end of the lake were scared out of their wits by the constant thrashing of Angela's errant casts. I thought about moving to a different area, but with the sun sinking I knew time was short, so we stayed with the plan.
So, now to show Angela a couple things about getting her line from point A to point B. She was a quick study, albeit her casts turned into "kerplunks" to a technique that resembled the Highlands Games' hammer throw and the high-arching cast may have been more vertical that horizontal, but at least she was getting past six or eight feet from the bank.
By that point, her mom was doing a decent job and since the sun had now slipped from sight, I knew if I was going to get to feel what it was like to cast my ZO3, Omega reel on my new, St. Croix pole, I was going to have to get a move on. I told Angela to keep practicing while I got my pole ready.
A few minutes later, I whipped my first cast and the zing got Angela's attention and she asked, "How did you do that?" I had to laugh. While using a tackle way too small for anything except smaller fish, I just wanted to get it out of the box and kick the tires, so to speak.
I did notice by the time it had become dark, there were several fishermen that dotted the banks. I'm assuming they were looking for catfish. There were a couple of cars that parked behind us and I don't know if they were just out relaxing or watching the spectacle we were providing. Either way, we didn't pay them much mind.
The mistake I made with Angela and her mother was having them use an open face reel to begin with. I should've gotten them spin cast reels, which are more user friendly for beginners.
But for the first time out, it was more about having fun than catching fish, although my mother-in-law may not have agreed. I do wish they could've caught something, but maybe next time.
