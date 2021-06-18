Have you ever taken a look at the First Amendment of the United States Constitution? Considered its power? Or maybe the ramifications if we didn’t have it? We cannot take any aspect of it lightly. Anything other than the First Amendment in its’ entirety would void our democracy.
The framers of the Constitution knew the First Amendment would be important and thank God, they put it in. Just in case you haven’t read it:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
One part of that amendment allows you to hold the document you’re reading and that is the freedom of the press. I’ve worked in media my entire life and the power of the press still has layers that I still don’t realize the weight of its implications.
Community newspapers have a great responsibility to the people they serve. Newspapers are the watchdog to keep people informed. We also have the task of keeping local government in check. You’ll notice we cover every meeting from the city level to the county and include state and national legislature when possible. We do this to let you know where your elected officials are spending your tax dollars and to make sure the agenda they follow is copacetic with what you want them to do. The meetings we cover keep you on the same page with them by letting you know the direction they want to take our city and county. Accountability. It means something in a democracy.
We also cover other boards in the community. Many affect where you live such as school boards. You may not have children or grandkids in the school system, however, your tax dollars go into them, so you’re affected. Granted, taxes are a necessary evil, because without it these entities would not be funded. It’s our job to report the meetings because you have the right to know.
There may be times that the meetings may not be the most exciting thing you’ll read on a particular day, but, every now and then, it can get heated. There are topics that crop up that gets everyone involved like a park board tax, or a payroll tax, or a new library being funded.
This newspaper is the only media you’ll have comprehensive coverage of the sort. Other medias have their role, but ours is in-depth and many media outlets can’t do what we do.
We also have the responsibility to report events that happen in our area. We get to as many events as humanly possible and we’re thankful for the news tips you send us.
When we report on any situation, our number one priority is to make sure we have a legitimate source. Our main source is usually public record. Once it’s on the public record, it’s fair game.
Whether we agree with any event that takes place or not, stating the facts as they’re sourced to us as a public record is our job.
Any time the human element is involved, of course we may error and we try to run a correction. But, make no mistake, getting it right is important to us.
I’ve also heard from some who don’t really know the actuality of what a newspaper brings to you every day and that no one reads the newspaper any more. I really wouldn’t call you a ‘nobody’ because you’re reading it along with about 15,000 other readers and nearly 200,000 online every month as verified by analytics that track those patrons. Make no mistake, the freedom of the press is important, for all of us and future generations.
