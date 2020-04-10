Are you stir crazy yet? For us to make it to term on this shutdown, we’re going to have to take a deep breath and learn how to keep advocating our time. I’ve heard employees around the office talk about how the ice storm in 2009 was bad, but nothing like this.
Although the ice storm here in Calloway County predated me, I can associate, I grew up in Virginia and snow and ice shutdowns were part of the season. I can remember schools being closed for as much as six weeks because of snow.
The ice storm, while causing unthinkable inconveniences to businesses and residents, everyone knew what had to happen to get to the end, while this is so up in the air, no one has a clue.
Since media has been deemed essential so far, my wife Angela and I have already gone through a couple series of movies and even that is getting redundant.
We’ve taken the time to re-organize, get caught up on paperwork and outside work, however, there’s only so much organizing a person can do before there’s nothing more to do.
It’s not been factually determined where the COVID-19 originated. Although we’ve read it came from a bat, we can’t categorically determine yet that it’s from a Wuhan market in China.
I’m not buying into the conspiracy theories just yet, however, several underlying layers wouldn’t surprise me. Let’s just say by years in the news businesses has tainted me.
One thing is for certain, the World Heath Organization has blood on their hands. This entire debacle was downplayed from the beginning and for that, heads should roll.
China looks awfully suspicious, to say the least.
We have to become more self reliant as a country and having said that, I’m not an economist and have no clue as to what we need to do from an agricultural standpoint. Feeding them is one thing, I’m all for it, but I’m going to be skeptical to take an antibiotic made in China ever again.
With that said, what does this precedent set for future viruses? Are we under a shut down mode every time a new strain is discovered? I certainly hope not.
COVID-19 has certainly exposed a vulnerability that this country did not imagine. Who would’ve thought the entire world could’ve been brought to their knees in submission?
The silver lining to the whole thing is the resilience of Americans. Forget China and their supply of masks and whatever else they have, factories and small businesses in America have converted their own facilities into cranking out masks and items we need.
Thank God for the resolve of this great country when the chips are down. When it’s all over, America will be the better for it and next time, we’ll be ready.
