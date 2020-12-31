New Year’s Eve - normally a day I meet with anticipation, a feeling of accomplishment, and a feeling of relief looking forward to a couple of days off. This one has a lot of other mixed emotions.
Looking back, the complexion of a lot of things has changed from the way we conduct business, to the way we shop for the simplest things like groceries. Sitting down to a nice dinner at a local restaurant has even taken on a whole new methodology. How far will this carry into 2021? No one knows, but if I had to guess, I would say things will begin to turn around next month with all the vaccines rolling out. I can't say vaccines are the cure-all, but it has begun to shine hope in some areas of our lives. I'm for anything that opens things up and we can get back to normalcy.
I could spend the next few minutes of your time talking about unfavorable predictions for the upcoming year, but what good would that do? Let's talk about the positive aspects of life today.
Optimism – that's how I choose to look forward to 2021. I believe the local business community will continue to grow their revenue streams as people become more comfortable in their spending. People are beginning to venture out more; you can tell that by the crowded streets.
Vacation destinations, whether close or those farther way, will start booking reservations as people begin to travel again. Many who like to travel have already began to look at what weeks are available for vacation planning next year. Why not? We've been cooped up all year at the heavy hand of government. It's time we have some fun.
If you've spent any time at all reading this column, you know that Angela and I like to venture out on the weekends. Last weekend, we went out to the Elk and Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes. We've been there many times and Angela always talks about how nice it would be to build a house in that area. Of course, I remind her that the land isn't for sale and she always responds, “It's good to dream.” That's true.
Seeing new additions to the herds was something we hadn't seen before. The elk and buffalo calves are still dependent on their mothers for milk and watching them interact made us forget about the turmoil most of the world is in today. There's something about new life that brings a smile. If you have children or grandchildren, you understand what I am talking about.
It was a wonderful site to see, especially this time of year, and a great opportunity to get out of the house. It's just off the Woodlands Trace exit off KY 80, in case you don't know where it is.
So bring on 2021. It's a new opportunity. Let's meet it with optimism. Ready or not, here we come.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.