By the time you read this, Hurricane Laura has already pounded the Gulf Coast and if the track is going like predicted, headed our way today. Ironically, Laura has made it's impact during the15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
I was in New Orleans seven months before Katrina hit when Virginia Tech played Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. I still think Frank Beamer should've elected to kick the field goal when he had a fourth-and-goal in the first half; if they'd hit it, the Hokies could've had a better chance at winning since the final score, 19-16, was in favor of the Tigers. Virginia Tech went for it and was stopped short. I digress.
It was my first time watching the Sugar Bowl in person and my first trip to the Louisiana Superdome. A great experience turned into a pretty bad one when the comments of some of the Auburn fans I was seated near turned ugly. Of course, I was decked out in Hokie gear and was the target of their tasteless comments.
I haven't forgot that bad experience with select Auburn fans and likely never will. Same with some Georgia fans too, but that's a column for another day.
All week leading up to the bowl game we ventured all over New Orleans since it was my first trip to the Crescent City. What a week. The food, the French Quarter, the history, all of it was a tremendous experience.
I did have a harrowing experience during one excursion. The group I was with was fellow VT football season ticket holders and they had the bright idea that we needed to go to Bourbon Street on New Year's Eve. Not a good choice.
First, it was so crowded that you literally couldn't move or even turn around and I'm extremely claustrophobic. We finally made our way to the sidewalk when a gunshot rang out.
The crowd made way for what turned into a fistfight in the middle of the street. I thought to myself, what in the world am I doing in a place like this and finally talked everyone into making our way out.
Things turned out a little better the remainder of the trip. One of my friends in our entourage was a geography and history teacher and he took us on a guided tour of the city. In learning that if the levies were ever breached by a storm surge and what New Orleans could suffer, it made me pay particular attention when we knew Katrina was headed to full impact in August 2005.
I haven't been back to the Gulf Coast since then, but I want to make it back to New Orleans again one day.
I had been watching Laura with the same thought that the point of impact could be problematic and what the storm could hold for what is in it's path.
Without knowing what could happen, it looks like the storm could be a brief visit for us and while I don't mind the rain, preliminary predictions (as of this writing) are for high winds and the possibility of something more severe in store. Pay attention to media reports, we'll keep you posted as things progress as we hear them and don't take chances.
Staff writer, John Wright, has a piece in today's paper with details of possibilities. While electrical outages may be a stretch, be prepared and most of all, stay safe.
