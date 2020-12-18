We’re almost a year into the Covid-19 pandemic and those fighting the battle on the front lines are to be highly commended. They began their fight without knowing much about the invisible enemy and faced it head on while the rest of us were watching.
Doctors, nurses and every medical employee from every department and business associated with medicine deserve our thanks. Suiting up knowing little about contracting the virus took a lot of courage.
Vaccines are being delivered and administered as you read this. Many medical professionals are advocating taking the vaccine and touting it’s safety. I’ve read and saw that certain locations have taken photos and videos of the first person to receive the vaccine in their state. Some doctors, some government officials and others are making the case of endorsing the vaccine.
It’s a topic for discussion in many circles and there’s not a doubt that everyone has debated in their mind whether it’s safe. It’s not for me to put medical advice out there. When we were kids, there was little choice as to being vaccinated for polio, chicken pox, small pox and the like. We had to meet a certain criteria before we could start school and never thought much about it. The risk of getting the diseases outweighed the risk of taking the vaccine in many parent’s minds.
Today, there are some parents who opt out of some vaccines for their children while citing reasons for doing so. To each his own.
Even today, some people hedge at taking the flu shot. I’ve taken the flu shot in the past and some years I haven’t taken it. There’s no rhyme or reason, I took it for years and then seven or eight years ago, I stopped without a reason. That doesn’t mean I will or won’t take it this year. I’ve thought about it. The narrative is if less people get the flu, it helps lessen the load of medical facilities who are already pushed to their limits.
I’ve read that the flu shot has a 60 percent success rate, while the COVID-19 vaccine has reported a 95 percent success rate. I’ve said like everyone else, I wanted to see if there are any side effects.
One problem with vaccines is the politicization from the media and politicians. Another problem has been the back and forth advice from epidemiologists. One aspect that seems to be solid is the virus needs a host and cannot live long outside a host. The best defense is practice social distancing, wash your hands and mask up in close perimeter. A doctor told me to take zinc, D3, a multivitamin and an extra vitamin C every day and, of course, the three things listed above. If everyone would just adhere to these basic guidelines.
Reports have three manufacturers with a version of the vaccine, each different in their own right. If you have questions on side effects, a lot of those should be answered in the short term in the coming weeks because the general population is still months away from having a vaccine available.
Every person has to decide for themselves if it’s in their best interest based on their health history and following their physician’s advice. In the meantime, thank a healthcare professional for all their hard work, do the basics and stay safe.
