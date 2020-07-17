From the Corner of 1001 Whitnell

Recently, we have been inundated with letters, emails, posts and dissertations concerning the Confederate Statue on the court square and other related subject matter. To date, to the best of my knowledge, every letter to the editor we've received concerning the removal of the monument and those for leaving it where it is, has been published on our editorial page.
Of course, we have limited space, so we have to have parameters in place. Guidelines such as running them in the order they're received and a limit of 300 words or less are just a couple of requirements we have in place. A complete list of our criteria is published on our Opinion page on a regular basis.
There are reasons we have these guidelines in place. The editorial page is created for the public to air their differences and we have to have structure. Liberals and conservatives often hash out their latest issues and give accounts as to why their way is best.
I appreciate everyone's passion for their opinion and the freedoms granted by the U.S. Constitution that gives us the right to voice and print our opinion.
Likewise, local citizens are passionate about removing or leaving the monument on the square and we're happy to publish those opinions, again, within the editorial page.
We have had patrons submit pieces that give an historical account of happenings of the Civil War and the ills of a time that divided the country, and some have sent submissions about the Lee statue's origin itself. While we appreciate everyone's passion, a letter to the editor is the venue the public has within our publication to offer their wisdom.
It's not that the submissions haven't been sent by individuals that are well-qualified to speak on a subject they're passionate about, and most are inclined to share their credentials. It's just that we have allowed space for submissions and the editorial page is where we publish them.
It's a policy we've adhered to since I've been here and I'm sure it was that way even before my time. If you've been a subscriber for very long, we've had several major issues come through just in my tenure. We've had a park tax come through, a payroll tax that people were passionate about, and let's not forget the library board and their battle to get a new or remodeled facility.
Discussions were heated then just as they are now, and we adhered to making sure that we covered straight facts. We welcomed letters to the editor, then and we certainly want you to feel like you can submit them now, but just like we did when community issues bring the outspoken to the forefront, they're editorial page submissions.
We don't hide submissions or cherry pick those that fit a particular agenda, and we don't have a narrative. I've always told you in my columns that we report straight facts in our editorial content and do our best not to sensationalize.
The men and women who work for you here at the Murray Ledger & Times do so as a passion, certainly not to become wealthy. I'll go as far as to say we have some of the best taking care of the local news every day. It can be a thankless job on some days for them, but they always come through.
So, feel free to send your letters, and we'll publish them. But, bear in mind, they have to stay within the 300-word limit and the structure that's standard for editorial pages. Thanks for being a subscriber. We appreciate the opportunity to bring you the news each day.
Letters to the editor may be submitted by email to editor@murrayledger.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1040, or brought to the Ledger office at 1001 Whitnell Avenue.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
