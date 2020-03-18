As our readers know, our mission statement has always been and will continue to be staying in the center of reporting facts and being careful not to sway outside of those parameters. Sensationalizing an emergency is an irresponsible way to present a storyline to the public, and we won’t have any part of that.
In order to keep our readers informed, we have gone a step further in our daily reporting of COVID-19 and have taken down the pay wall to our website: murrayledger.com. Readers can get the latest information on our website and print editions on local, Kentucky and national news. We realize how much you rely on us getting information to you, and we’re working hard to update our print and online editions, which is already chock full of local and national information.
I’m sure we all have been paying attention to how close the outbreak has been getting to western Kentucky and Tennessee, and as of this writing, one case had been confirmed in Lyon County.
There’s no doubt the virus has impacted more than just our daily routines; it has impacted economic growth, leaving recovery speculation in a vacuum of the unknown, to say the least. You can change the channel on your TV or read different print products and find the answer that aligns with your particular viewpoint. However, politicizing this event is irresponsible, and pointing the finger is a narrow-minded way to look at this since the variables are unequivocally unknown as to how far we will slide economically or how fast we will recover.
From a personable perspective, I think the collateral damage will be minimal if we can all take a deep breath and relax. After all, as of this writing, if my math is correct, approximately .001 percent of the population has been infected.
The survival instinct seems to have kicked in across the nation, and grocery stores – just like in preparation of a pending storm – have had their shelves emptied. The depletion of bathroom tissue caught me off guard. I’ve come to expect milk, bread, canned goods, but bathroom tissue? I get that a 14-day (or more) quarantine would substantiate a healthy supply, but I missed the importance of buying a years’ worth.
In all seriousness, in case you’ve not read the importance of hand washing and sanitizing, take the time to do that often. Anyone with compromised immune systems or respiratory issues take the time to read on cdc.gov or on our website, murrayledger.com, for proper care in this pandemic.
Keep your families safe, and remember, don’t panic. My dad always told me, the main thing is to not get excited. He was right – this too will pass. Let’s take this seriously while keeping our heads in the right place.
