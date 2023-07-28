From the Heart

Most of you never had a chance to meet my mom, Pauline. She came for a couple of lengthy visits and fell in love with Murray, completely understanding why Mike and I love it here so much.
I am so happy my precious mom got to share some valuable time with us in our home, dining in our local restaurants, sight-seeing adventures through Murray and Calloway County, fishing in our amazing lakes and shopping in one of her all time favorite places, doing what she loves – and that’s anything that has to do with sewing. The Downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays became one of her favorite things to do here. She couldn’t get over all the vendors, our hometown crowd and especially the treasures we would bring home from the gardens of many farmers we purchased from. She absolutely enjoyed her time in Murray.
Those weeks flew by with each visit, but we made some wonderful memories I’ll cling to all the days of my life. Just like my childhood, Mom made everything special, every birthday, holiday and down to the details of my childhood home. The table was always adorned, suited to every season, the aroma from the kitchen filled the air with delicious meals and deserts. Our house was truly a home in every sense of the word, and I thank God that lady was my mother and mentor. She started training us at a very young age in the kitchen, keeping house and serving the Lord.
She was a hard worker and believed in doing it right the first time. From sun up to sun down, idleness did not know her; she was a Proverbs 31 woman. Her love was tender, her prayer life was powerful and her faith made her a giant. Pauline was small in stature, but could outdo anyone in everything. She was our giant.
Church was a huge part of our life; she led the way and we followed her in the truth. Don’t get me wrong, her love was enormous, but so was correction when necessary. It was all done in love, and her love helped me through mistakes, developed me into choosing right over wrong and steered me into knowing there is a path I must stay on.
Going home isn’t the same anymore because she’s not there to greet me at the door with her hugs or the sweet pats on my cheek with tears of excitement to see us once again. We loved family time, that’s what we were about – family. I will always rise and call her blessed because she set the finest example of being a mom, a wife, a lady and an extremely hard worker.
We shared July birthdays, and I so missed her homemade Mississippi Mud cake this year that she always made for mine. She made it just the way I liked it, a little gooey with lots of marshmallows, nuts and extra icing. It was always homemade with the best ingredients. Excuse me while I wipe the tears from my eyes. She brought so much joy, wisdom and love to our lives. I miss her terribly, but celebrate her every single day.
I would like to wish her a Happy Heavenly Birthday. On Saturday, July 29, she would have been 83 years young. Happy Heavenly Birthday, beautiful momma! I miss you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.