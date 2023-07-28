From the Heart

Most of you never had a chance to meet my mom, Pauline. She came for a couple of lengthy visits and fell in love with Murray, completely understanding why Mike and I love it here so much.

I am so happy my precious mom got to share some valuable time with us in our home, dining in our local restaurants, sight-seeing adventures through Murray and Calloway County, fishing in our amazing lakes and shopping in one of her all time favorite places, doing what she loves – and that’s anything that has to do with sewing. The Downtown Farmers Market on Saturdays became one of her favorite things to do here. She couldn’t get over all the vendors, our hometown crowd and especially the treasures we would bring home from the gardens of many farmers we purchased from. She absolutely enjoyed her time in Murray.

