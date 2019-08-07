If I ignored my mother’s call for dinner a few times while playing with friends outside, she could get my attention by suggesting emphatically, “Gregory, I’m going to tell your father when he gets home if you don’t get in here and eat.” As I recall the suggestion worked; although I huffed a bit as I told my friends I had to go. There was no question about what the “tell dad” phrase meant. Absolutely nothing confusing about that!
In a modern-day sense political messaging has become very confusing. It makes me think about my neighborhood park when we played on the see-saw (or teeter-totter), where we sat on each side of a pivot and moved up and down, one side then the other. It was easy to move up and down unless one child was heavier than the other, then we had to adjust the board on the fulcrum or pivot point to balance movement.
Using that analogy, on the one side, Republicans use trusted words that have traditional meanings, we’ll call that the See. But Democrats tend to manipulate words and weaponize them, we’ll call that the Saw! And there are plenty of examples of redefining terms. An easy example would be the concept of pro-life, a conservative term as opposed to what liberals would say, pro-choice. You get the see-saw analogy and the concept of manipulation and propaganda.
What about the words pension funding or teacher’s pensions? In Kentucky, mention those words and flames will literally fill a room among some groups. Particularly because Kentucky Democratic operatives have weighted the subject by pivoting from the truth and weaponizing the word against the governor and GOP leadership, suggesting somehow, they caused the crisis.
But the truth is that Governor Bevin and Republicans have fully funded Kentucky pensions. The only administration to do so in modern terms. The real story is that Democrats failed to properly fund pensions and, in some cases, not at all, particularly during the Beshear administration. But don’t take my word for it, there’s plenty of non-partisan articles that tell the story. You can believe that Pensions are safe with Republicans, because we see the problem and are fulfilling promises by fixing it.
Moreover, the big word, “racist,” has become the bellwether for liberal attacks recently. Democrats assure the public that every Republican is racist, of course. Socialist Democrats even claim regular Democrats (if that’s what you call them) are also racist. It seems the very word has emotional power and is perfect for derailing the opposition. These premeditated word bombs often work because of the natural predisposition of democrat registered voters. And it’s getting worse, not better.
For instance, a new curriculum considered by the California Education Department entitled “Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum,” calls students to become “agents of change, social justice organizers and advocates.” Williamson M. Evers, former George W. Bush’s Assistant Secretary of Education, writes in a recent Wall Street Journal Op-Ed that California is “training students to become ideological activist and proponents of identity politics. For example, on the subject of economics “capitalism is described as a form of power and oppression alongside patriarchy, racism, white supremacy and ableism. Teachers will direct students to plan, “a direct action (e.g. a sit-in, die-in, march, boycott, strike).” I can only imagine (with my pardon to John Lennon).
The truth is that liberals are attempting to reshape and misdirect the very language we use. Of course we don’t want to use divisive remarks or slurs, but we also need to be aware that normal everyday words are being high-jacked and used to misdirect the very essence of the conservatives cause in which we stand, i.e., remaining true to the Constitution and the values set within the rule of law.
Republicans are the party of civil rights. The party of fulfilling promises made to Kentucky teachers. The party who paves the way for jobs, investments and less regulation. The truth is evident. Just look around. Don’t let anyone redefine the terms you believe in.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
