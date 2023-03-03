“A man is a very small thing, and the night is very large and full of wonders.” – Edward Plunkett
I peered through the darkness trying to make out the shapes of the spruce trees silhouetted against the night sky. The meager light available came from the stars above and reflected off of the deep virgin snow. It was so dark and still there that I felt incredibly small and alone.
I was beginning to seriously doubt the decision to undertake my quest. It felt like I was hundreds of miles from civilization as I trekked through the woods. Perhaps the fact that more than two feet of snow blanketed the ground of the Alaska wilderness made it worse, or maybe it was the bitterly cold, black night. In all likelihood, it was the combination.
Whatever the reason, the slog back to the clearing that I had scouted earlier in the day grew more difficult by the second. Lugging my camera equipment, and a camping chair was usually not an issue but the hidden pitfalls of the uneven snow-covered terrain became problematic. I stumbled around in the type of darkness that only an isolated place like Alaska can impose upon you without recalling that I was wearing a headlamp.
By the time I reached the clearing, numbness was beginning to take over my lower body. It had crept into my toes hours earlier and moved steadily up the feet into my ankles and lower legs. I tried moving around to get the feeling back in them to no avail. The deep snow just found its way further down into my boots as I trudged around.
With small icicles where my toes used to be, I decided to clear out an area of snow large enough to hold my camping chair and a tripod. I set the gear down and turned on my forgotten light. Pushing the snow aside was more difficult than I anticipated but within minutes my camera was sitting on its tripod while I rested comfortably in the chair.
I felt like I had really accomplished something as I looked around through the dim light of my headlamp. Unfortunately, that feeling faded fast along with the beam of light emanating from atop my head. The batteries were dead and the sub-zero temperatures would quickly drain the life out of my cell phone if I used the flashlight on it.
The pitch-black of nighttime in Alaska overtook me once again and I settled in to wait for the lady I was there to see. A forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks predicted an extremely active night for the aurora borealis or northern lights. Gleaning information from their website and getting alerts of up-to-date information from active Facebook groups gave me confidence that the northern lights would indeed come out to play that night.
While the forecast of auroras does not guarantee they will be visible the mere chance of dancing with ‘Lady Aurora’ was worth enduring anything The Last Frontier could throw at me. Viewing the northern lights had become an obsession of mine from the moment I first laid eyes on a slight green glow emerging from the night sky shortly after we moved to Alaska. Until that night I had always viewed them from our house, yard, or somewhere in the town of Kenai, Alaska. With such a strong aurora forecast I wanted to venture out into to vast expanse of the Alaska wilderness and immerse myself in the experience of the northern lights.
I contemplated the northern lights and what the phenomenon means to different people while I waited for them to light up the night sky. In many Alaska Native cultures, the northern lights were believed to be the spirits of relatives and deceased loved ones dancing in the heavens. Some considered the lights and their accompanying sounds to be family, or even enemies, trying to communicate with those that were left behind.
Some Inuit tribes from the far northern regions of Alaska have what many consider to be the most unusual belief about the lights in the night sky. They considered the northern lights to be the spirits of people playing a game using a walrus skull as the ball. There is an island in the Bering Sea called Nunivak where the story was a little different. The inhabitants of Nunivak Island believed that the dancing lights were walrus spirits playing a game using a human skull as the ball.
For millennia the northern lights have been a mystical part of human existence around the world. The name aurora borealis is even rooted in ancient mythology. Aurora was the goddess of dawn in Roman mythology while Boreas was the Greek god of the north wind.
The northern lights often appear in the night sky as swirling ribbons of green light. Often the light first appears as a barely visible glow over the horizon. That light may grow in intensity and expand into incredibly vivid streaks of bright green that begin the move unpredictably. The northern lights are constantly changing intensity and shape as they dance around their dark stage above.
A natural phenomenon that occurs around the northern magnetic pole of the Earth the formation of the northern lights is no longer left to myth or legend but explained by physics. The luminous glow comes from the collision of electrons and protons from the sun with molecules and atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere. The charged particles are released from the sun during solar storms or flares and carried to Earth by the solar wind.
These particles travel more than 92 million miles from the sun before being captured by the Earth’s magnetic field. Once they arrive at the planet the particles are drawn toward the poles at incredibly high speeds. They gain energy when they come in contact with oxygen, nitrogen, and other gases. When the particles collide with atoms and molecules in the ionosphere their kinetic energy is transformed into visible light.
Auroras are seen at both the North Pole and the South Pole because the particles from the sun are carried along the Earth’s magnetic field lines in the magnetosphere. These auroras are always present but can only be seen when it is dark outside and atmospheric conditions are perfect. The lights are seen more often in the north because there are very few people that dwell close enough to the South Pole to view the phenomenon there. Auroras at the southern magnetic pole are called aurora australis which literally translates as southern dawn.
I have never seen the aurora australis and had given up seeing the aurora borealis at around 3:30 a.m. on that freezing December night in Alaska. My gear was packed and I began to put my camera away when a green glow appeared. The light seemed to grow out of the treetops sticking up just below the Big Dipper. The ever-present constellation is as synonymous with Alaska as moose, salmon, Denali, or the northern lights and I saw it as a nod from the universe that I was about to be rewarded for my perseverance.
The band of light morphed into purple and then red before fading away. It was as if the universe had and being replaced by a single bright green streak. That pillar of light grew in intensity and size serving as a beacon of hope and wonder in the cold darkness of winter in Alaska.
Before I knew it a lone pillar of light begat a sky illuminated with waves of dancing lights. For what seemed like an eternity a magical celestial display mesmerized me with a hypnotic display. Waves of multi-colored light turned into swirling rivers of green in the vast heavens above.
The northern lights eventually faded and I was left once again in the cold, still night. I stood there staring into the vast darkness but I didn’t feel alone or small anymore. ‘Lady Aurora’ danced with me and made me feel like a part of her night...very large and full of wonders.
