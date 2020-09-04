Gaslighting is psychological manipulation used to maintain control over others. The origin of the term can be traced to the 1938 British play “Gaslight” in which an abusive husband manipulates the gas lights’ brightness making his wife question her sanity.
People use gaslighting to “gain an upper hand and avoid accountability,” according to Jess Jackson, a therapist who manages patients of psychological abuse.
“Gaslighting at its core is always about self-preservation and the maintenance of power/control—to construct a narrative that keeps the gaslighter in the ‘right’, others in the ‘wrong,’” a California family therapist Aki Rosenberg explains.
An example of gaslighting is using inciteful rhetoric supporting violence by right wing militia groups who infiltrate peaceful protest groups, causing many Americans to find themselves doubting their support for the right to protest reinforced by Donald Trump’s fanning the flames of violence and condemning protestors legitimacy.
But perhaps “the most destructive thing about gaslighting is that it makes it difficult to trust our neighbors, friends, and even relatives,” Rosenberg explains. Many Americans may be saying “I’m not sure what I’m thinking is truth,” being victimized by Trump-like gaslighting.
Donald Trump, our Gaslighter in Chief, lacks empathy, which is a characteristic of narcissists, who are notorious gaslighters. Trump is never willing to take responsibility for his actions. As a result, we exhaust ourselves trying to justify our own thinking, hence he is manipulating the truth causing second guessing.
Trump often blames Democrats when his self-made conflict arises or blames actions on outside factors. And the Gaslighter in Chief will change the subject by projecting something Republicans have done onto Dems to avoid taking responsibility.
“Gaslighting makes a person [Trump] feel powerful and in control,” Jackson explains. A person who gaslights might not have the capacity to self-reflect, has feelings of low self-esteem and is unable to deal with it. Trump, a textbook narcissist, has no remorse for his many unconstitutional, anti-protocol and sometimes criminal actions.
Trump seems to consistently rely on gaslighting as a tactic to control others. People like Trump “have been gaslighting those around them for so long that it’s a second-nature survival strategy,” therapist Jackson explains.
Jackson notes that gaslighting “often intersects with misogyny and white supremacy. These intersections encourage gaslighting behavior to keep power. It is a common method to oppress people who have little access to power and resources.” Trump and his minions have embraced anti-women policies, ignoring the law, and using the courts as a shield for his un-American, self-dealing white supremacist agenda .
“Gaslighting can show up as the more privileged discriminate against the less privileged group.” A recent example is the gun waving McCloskeys, the wealthy St. Louis couple, taunting the less privileged demonstrators in their gated community.
This week’s murder of two protestors in Kenoshia, Wisconsin by an outsider, “gun-toting, cop-worshipping teenage murderer,” is a harsh reality of law enforcement’s support of armed, right-wing militias,” says Branko Marcetic of the Jacobin.
There are lots of examples of gun toting right wingers protected by police during the Black Lives Matter protests. The Gaslighter in Chief has embraced this right-wing protection racket!
It is no accident that many swing states now find themselves in the throes of urban violence, not by peaceful protests, but by weaponized right-wing outsiders with the express purpose of starting trouble.
Journalists, historians,and democratic elected officials warn of the accelerating creep of Trumpian authoritarianism. You’re not out of your mind. Psychological thoughts of uncertainty/anxiety are signaling that action is necessary.
Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat states that the greatest means to deal with gaslighting (abuse of power) is for voters to use “their electoral power to vote out these authoritarians while they [we] still can.”
Trump’s gaslighting has led the country into a spiral of doubt, anger and despair. We were warned. “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not happening,” taunts Trump.
At the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week, “speaker after speaker piled lie upon lie to recast Trump as a saintly feminist preoccupied with the nation’s health. As Hurricane Laura roared toward the southern coast, the RNC unleashed Trump - Hurricane Liar”, writes David Smith of the Guardian.
Hear something, say something…and VOTE!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
