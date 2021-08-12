Editor’s note: This is a piece that Dwain McIntosh wrote while he was assistant general manager for The Ledger & Times in January 1993. It talks about one of the many accomplishments in the military career of Calloway countian Darrell McFerron, who died last week and was buried on Tuesday.
Not many people are accorded a postscript to a military career that compares to an honor Darrell McFerron received in October.
He was presented the highest civilian award given by the German government — Das Grosse Verdianstkreuz. Translated, that means “the great cross for service to the people.”
Or so I’m told.
McFerron and his wife, Karin, who now live near New Concord, were guests of honor at a special ceremony at the German embassy in Washington, D.C. The German ambassador to the U.S. made the official presentation of the medal, which is also known as the Merit Cross.
It’s a beautiful, bright red heraldic cross with arms narrow at the center and expanding toward the ends. In the center is the insignia for the Federal Republic of Germany.
McFerron barely qualified as “civilian” when he learned of the honor. He had retired from the Army at the rank of colonel only a few weeks before the president of Germany approved the award in March 1992.
His final tour of duty was a four-year stint in Darmstadt, Germany, about 10 miles south of Frankfurt, where he served as deputy commander. He described his work as “something like a city manager” for a military community of more than 15,000 soldiers and dependents.
This assignment was his third in Germany, where he spent 11 of his 30 years in the Army. And it enabled him to become involved in the outset of the “Black Forest Project” of the Association for the Promotion of German-American Friendship (APGAF).
McFerron, whom many locally may remember from his two tours of duty with the Department of Military Science at Murray State University (1976-79 and 1982-84) became a chief advocate of the initiative.
He devoted a great amount of time while at Darmstadt developing programs to promote understanding and friendships between Americans and Germans in the Black Forest region of southeastern Germany.
“One thing I know I learned is that sometimes you have to make people have fun,” he said in recalling the experience.
That McFerron was nominated for the Federal Merit Cross by a member of the German parliament from the Black Forest region is evidence of the overwhelming success of the project and the high assessment of his role in its effectiveness.
Americans and Germans learned about each other and developed greater friendship and international tolerance by sharing cultural, social and recreational experiences.
As one example, U.S. Army engineers used their bulldozers and scrapers to build sports fields in two Black Forest communities which could not afford to pay for the use of such equipment.
Football teams from the two nations played each other. American and German kids went to scout camps together. Others shared seminars, student exchanges and anti-drug programs.
American families from Darmstadt were the guests of a German community for a weekend of canoeing on the Rhine River. Soldiers spent Christmas with German families. An American gospel choir, a theater group and Army bands performed numerous times in German cities and villages.
And when American soldiers were deployed to the Persian Gulf, German families served as hosts to their spouses and children in response to an APGAF initiative. A German-American friendship evening celebrated the end of that war.
McFerron speaks glowingly of the German involvement.
“Their support was so overwhelming that sometimes they offered programs that were an embarrassment to us because we couldn’t find enough people to participate,” he aid.
His frequent trips to the Black Forest earned him many German friends, as well as widespread acknowledgement of his work with the goodwill project.
Later, when he learned he had been nominated for a Federal Merit Cross, the bearer of that news tempered it with a footnote of caution. He was told that “very few are approved.”
His response to the award now is a bit philosophical.
“Sometimes, I think it’s not fitting to be recognized for something that was so much fun and that enabled me to make so many new German friends,” he said.
And he obviously cherishes those friends. In fact, he asked that the presentation ceremony be delayed until some from the Black Forest could arrange to attend.
McFerron and his wife now make their home on 200-acre beef cattle farm. They chose the Murray area, he says, because people in the community are so accepting of newcomers. Besides, “it’s really the closest thing our two kids ever had to a home.”
John, their son, is now a CPA with a nationwide firm in St. Louis, and daughter Molly is a junior at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
As McFerron reflected on these past few years, he expressed a kind of quiet satisfaction with the Black Forest Project.
“It’s the only program of its kind in Germany,” he said, “and, most important of all, it continues to thrive.”
As for the award it earned him, he sums that up with a smile and this observation.
“My American friends don’t know what it means, but my German friends are very impressed.”
