Dr. Ken Wolf’s column in the Feb. 10 issue of this newspaper is yet another tiresome whine about the alleged wretchedness of our country. If you don’t like the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC, turn them off, watch Fox or Newsmax or read a good book by C. S. Lewis, William F. Buckley, Thomas Sowell, George Orwell, Russell Kirk or Ayn Rand.
Is “the light at the end of the (COVID) tunnel moving further and further into the future” as Dr. Wolf claims? No. Our capitalistic pharmaceutical companies have produced several effective vaccines in less than a year, which is quite remarkable when compared to the time needed to develop previous vaccines given the glacial pace of the FDA. These companies seem to be much more effective producing vaccines than government is distributing them.
Godot is here but some don’t see him and others see him but don’t recognize him. Good has come and will continue to come from the COVID tragedy, as it does from other disasters and tragedies. They teach perspective and show us what is really important in life. People come together in a spirit of brotherhood. No, money is not the measure of our worth.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it has taught us that government does not always know best. Government is not always man’s best friend, as leftists believe. In fact, if you were an elderly hospital patient in New York, it was your worst enemy. Or, if you own a small business, if you are a public school student or if you are in the hospitality industry, it is your worst enemy.
We have learned that government can be arbitrary, ignorant and downright stupid with such actions as ordering violent criminals released from custody due to the pandemic when they are actually safer in jail, and barring churches from having worship services but allowing liquor stores to open. Some have tolerated and some have encouraged mob violence against small businesses across the country while another arrested a woman at her son’s outdoor ballgame for not wearing a mask. By the way, what is Dr. Fauci’s latest position on masks?
We have seen repeatedly how leftist politicians use their power to make rules for others and harass those who do not comply while they themselves break the very rules they make and impose on others. We can bet our last dollar that if they defund the police and repeal the Second Amendment, which they very much want to do, they will be protected by armed guards while the rest of us are on our own.
Something else Professor Godot has showed us is how Democrats played politics with COVID relief by refusing to pass a relief bill during the last days of the Trump Administration so that Trump got no credit for it. And just concluded is their silly and useless trial of Trump after he left office. The good professor also has shown us how President Biden calls for unity while his executive orders stoke the fires of division by putting boys on girls’ sports teams, flooding the country with illegal immigrants and laying off thousands of workers in pipeline construction.
Dr. Wolf is distressed about “the kind of capitalism and rampant individualism that allows, even encourages, the rich to get richer and the poor poorer.” The left always focuses on the dark side of everything but capitalism, while not perfect, is the best of the possible. While there are occasional Scrooges, capitalism allows and encourages people to have ideas, to create, to invent and to discover new ways and new things to make life better. It requires liberty, something that runs counter to the Progressive ethos.
Look at some inventors and entrepreneurs of the past: Cyrus McCormick, the Wright brothers, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, George Washington Carver, Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller. Contemporary examples are Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. If someone has a product, service or idea others are willing to pay for, what’s wrong with selling it for a profit?
Capitalism has provided more prosperity for more people for a longer period of time than any other economic system. It goes hand-in-hand with liberty. There is no other economic system about which that can be said. Dr. Wolf, please explain the economic system you want, not with vague platitudes, but with specifics and details. Thanks.
