“Going to the mountains is going home.”
- John Muir
The footing was treacherous as I scrambled up the peak. Emotions welled up inside of me like lava about to burst forth from a volcano because I was back in the mountains. For the first time in a while, it felt like I was finally home.
With every hurried step I took loose rocks gave way and tumbled down the hillside. “Just a few more feet,” I kept telling myself. “Just a few more feet!”
Within minutes I was standing atop Black Mountain. From my vantage point on the tallest mountain in the state of Kentucky, I could see the highlands stretching out for miles. I tried to soak up every peak, valley, hill, and holler in those magical mountains while gazing out over Appalachia.
Cold, crisp mountain air rushed into my lungs when I drew in a deep breath. It seemed surprisingly frigid for a late spring day in Kentucky and an icy chill coursed through me. My eyes continued to scan the landscape of Kentucky and Virginia until my gaze fell upon my father, Earl Cross standing at the edge of the roadway below.
Luke, my teenage son, was beside him. The two of them were starkly contrasting figures as they looked out over Virginia from the Kentucky state line at the edge of Black Mountain. An octagenarian that was born and raised in these mountains but had long since moved away and a fresh-faced teenager with his whole life in front of him that was seeing the place for the very first time. I wondered what kind of story my father was telling Luke as I sat down and watched them for a while.
There’s nothing quite like going home to bring memories flooding back through your mind. Our return to the hills of eastern Kentucky started as simply a chance to share a place where I spent a large part of my childhood with my son. Luke had never been to the area and I wanted him to see some of the places that I roamed about in my youth.
While our journey back to the Appalachian Mountains and my father’s hometown was initially about sharing some memories of my childhood with Luke, it turned into much more. A nice little excursion for the two of us became a trip back in time and a reconnection with our history when my father informed me that he could join us.
I turned from my father and Luke to look back down Black Mountain toward the tiny town of Lynch, Kentucky. My father was born in Lynch and grew up there until he finished high school and joined the Marine Corps. The day we had just spent in Lynch ran through my mind like an old eight-millimeter film.
When we first entered the town that morning I felt like time had stood still. Lynch appeared to remain exactly as it was when I was a little freckle-faced kid in the 1970s. The decay of a once-booming coal town then became quite evident to me.
To say that Lynch is on the road less traveled is quite an understatement but it was once a thriving town with an incredibly diverse population. The highest incorporated town in Kentucky was named after Thomas Lynch. Lynch was considered the ‘Father of Mine Safety’ and was the first president of United States Coke and Steel. From the time U.S. Steel purchased 19,000 acres near Looney Creek at the base of Black Mountain through the end of World War II and into the 1950s and 1960s, this tiny hamlet was bustling with activity.
Almost overnight a town of over 10,000 people sprang up in the heart of one of the most beautiful areas in the nation. World War I was raging and the need for steel was tremendous. U.S. Steel needed coal to produce their product. To solve this problem the company built Lynch from scratch. Construction started on August 26, 1917, and by November the first shipments of coal were rolling out of the new town.
Most of the houses that were built when the town was created in 1917 are still standing. Though they used to be home to thousands of people most are empty today. The schools, firehouse, bathhouse, and other buildings that were built with local sandstone still rise dramatically alongside Looney Creek but they have been ravaged by decades of neglect.
We drove under the dilapidated coal tipple near Portal 31. A tipple is a structure used at coal mines to load the extracted coal into railroad cars for transport. As we went under the conveyor belt that stretches across Kentucky 160 (the highway that runs through town) my father told Luke a story about what was once the largest coal tipple in the world.
The massive tipple was just one reason that Lynch produced more than 10,000 tons of coal per day for decades. Coal from Lynch was loaded onto trains and shipped to steel mills near Chicago. U.S. Steel owned the town and the mines so Lynch always had a steady customer for its coal. The combination of being the first fully electrified coal mine in the world and having the biggest tipple allowed Lynch to set the world record for coal production in a shift in 1923.
There were few towns or even roads in the mountains of Appalachia so coal companies often built their own towns. Most of these towns were built just to house a workforce. Those places were largely just coal camps but Lynch was different.
Immigrants arriving at Ellis Island, African-American workers from the southern United States, and local residents were recruited to work in the mines at Lynch. There were 38 different nationalities represented in the population of this isolated outpost in Kentucky. Black and white men worked side by side and everyone basically earned equal pay. Many long-time residents have talked about the relative lack of racial or ethnic tensions in Lynch during its heyday. Some contribute this to the fact that they toiled together in such a dangerous occupation.
Upon its completion in 1925, Lynch had more than 600 houses. All of the houses were built from 15 different design plans but were painted in different colors so that they did not all look alike. Each house had sidewalks leading to a front porch and a back porch. All of the houses had electricity, many had indoor plumbing, and central heating and air.
The town was built with a sewage system, a water treatment plant, and a power plant. U.S. Steel also took care to build a hospital, a department store called ‘the Big Store’, a firehouse, churches, three schools, and a five-story hotel with 108 rooms. The company also built recreational facilities like a baseball field, tennis courts, a theater, and a bowling alley. Most of the public buildings were built from native sandstone that was cut by Italian stone mason’s and Lynch was the most modern city in Kentucky.
We pulled into an area near the entrance of an old coal mine called Portal 31. The portal is one of the only places in the world where the general public can go down into a coal mine. Portal 31 and the nearby Kentucky Coal Museum offer visitors an opportunity to learn about the hard and fascinating lives of coal miners and their families.
We walked across Looney Creek where the company had rerouted the creek using walls made of the native sandstone. We stopped at a small store that sits on a platform straddling the creek. My father told Luke that he used to visit that same shop more than 70 years ago.
We meandered around Gap Branch where my father lived as a boy while his father worked in the mines. I never explored Gap Branch as a kid and listened intently as my father shared story after story about growing up there. We left Gap Branch to visit the spot where my father was born.
The cabin in which he was born is no longer there. A putting green on the Lynch Golf Course has taken its place but the stone steps that led up to the front of the cabin are still there. The three of us climbed them together and I watched as my father spoke with a gentleman who had left Lynch to join the Marine Corps and serve in Vietnam at about the same time as he did.
Buildings like the home Earl Cross was born in come and go. Eventually, the mountains and their vegetation will overtake the structures in coal towns like Lynch but as I watched my father lift his eyes up to the hills around us I realized that things like the house we grew up in really don’t matter...
As long as the mountains stand we will always have a chance to go home.
