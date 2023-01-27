A Republican majority continues to grow in Kentucky. Now even Marshall County in western Kentucky, known as a Democratic stronghold, has a Republican majority. In fact, as the 2023 gubernatorial election looms ever closer, a number of counties traditionally thick with Democrats teeter toward GOP majorities.

All this surely has Gov. Andy Beshear calculating what to do in an election year as he witnesses a shrinking Democratic Party. With only four months until the primary and less than 10 months to the general election, how can a candidate with deep liberal convictions like Beshear plan a campaign knowing the electorate is moving right?