A Republican majority continues to grow in Kentucky. Now even Marshall County in western Kentucky, known as a Democratic stronghold, has a Republican majority. In fact, as the 2023 gubernatorial election looms ever closer, a number of counties traditionally thick with Democrats teeter toward GOP majorities.
All this surely has Gov. Andy Beshear calculating what to do in an election year as he witnesses a shrinking Democratic Party. With only four months until the primary and less than 10 months to the general election, how can a candidate with deep liberal convictions like Beshear plan a campaign knowing the electorate is moving right?
The rhetorical question is answered by his latest action. Just last week in a purely political move, Beshear hired U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, who lost his race against Rand Paul last fall. Booker, a former state representative, is now Kentucky’s new head of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement in the Cabinet of Health and Family Services. This is perhaps a decision revealing some desperation as the governor considers his voter abacus.
Does the governor really believe voters around the state won’t care if he hires someone who advocates defunding the police, an issue raised in Sen. Rand Paul’s campaign last year? Mr. Booker suggests he’s an advocate for public safety, but the message is clear, especially following the riotous days and nights in his hometown of Louisville and other major cities across the nation where protesters destroyed property and demanded police departments be defunded. The backdrop is troubling.
Moreover, liberal prosecutors have taken up the cause themselves by refusing to file charges against criminals, essentially hampering police officers from their sworn duty and encouraging law breakers. No-cash-bail laws passed by Democratic state legislators have allowed criminals back on the street without consequences where they recommit serious crime once again – assault, smash-and-grab robberies and car jackings to name a few.
You might expect anyone with an anti-police sentiment to have a red flag on their resume, especially in Kentucky. But apparently it isn’t considered the Governor’s Office.
The governor also had to know about Mr. Booker’s record as a former Kentucky analyst at the Legislative Research Commission. Booker, 29 years old at the time, was fired in 2014 for appearing in a campaign video for Alisson Lundergan Grimes in direct violation of state policy. Employees of the LRC are prohibited from being involved in partisan activities like appearing in campaign videos supporting political candidates. Apparently, that wasn’t relevant to Gov. Beshear either. (Google search)
What is relevant is the governor’s obvious endorsement of Charles Bookers socialistic views. Reading from his U.S. Senate campaign material, Mr. Booker’s platform includes things like Universal Basic Income for Commonwealth residents, a stance that would make Sen. Bernie Sanders smile.
But the question remains, why hire Charles Booker this late in his term? The apparent answer is the governor is after support from Booker’s isolated popularity in metropolitan areas. In the last election, Booker got 59% of the vote in his hometown of Louisville and 61% in Lexington. On the other hand, Sen. Paul swept the race statewide with 62% of the vote, winning 117 counties.
Hiring Booker not only acknowledges his constituency, it keeps the governor from spending campaign money, as the new appointee will be paid by Kentucky taxpayers. Which begs the question, will Mr. Booker star in any Beshear campaign commercials this year?
It is normal for a governor to hire those who help guide him in a campaign, particularly with policies that the governor supports. Education, for example, is an area where a governor courts key prospects that can shape a program and carry out his philosophy.
Unfortunately, leaders and systems under Gov. Beshear’s watch have been troubling from the beginning. A failed unemployment benefits system, for example, prevented thousands of Kentuckians from receiving unemployment checks during the pandemic. Not just a week or two, but months and months for many and without answers as officials ignored emails and phone calls by Kentuckians. One of many missteps of the Beshear administration.
Realizing the positive growth and continued energy of the GOP and Independents, Beshear is obviously attempting to stir liberal Democratic voters any way he can, but, hiring Charles Booker casts doubt on Gov. Beshear’s obvious ploy and his real agenda: to run lockstep with liberal elites in Washington.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
