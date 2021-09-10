Before declaring independence, our early leaders took their aim with thoughts of liberty. It would be later that the concept of liberty would turn into a revolution against a feudal system that did not tolerate the freedom of knowledge and representative leadership of citizens.
John Adams argued extensively against a monarchy. Along with others, he reasoned that a government holds together best when citizens understand the responsibility of their leaders. He reasoned that “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right…and a desire to know; but besides this, they have a right, an indisputable, unalienable, indefeasible, divine right to that most dreaded and envied kind of knowledge, I mean of the characters and conduct of their rulers,” President Adams, 1765.
The Teaching American History Project, at the Ashbrook Center says it more concisely, “…wherever a general knowledge and sensibility have prevailed among the people, arbitrary government and every kind of oppression have lessened and disappeared in proportion.” You can therefore conclude that a lack of knowledge for the purpose of accountability of leaders leads to oppression.
It appears there is zero accountability after the unfortunate happenstance of November’s General Election where Democrats gained a majority, albeit a thin one, in each of the branches of the Federal Government. While the Supreme Court becomes a vestige of conservative Constitutional hope, the court itself is narrowly divided and various Constitutionalist justices have on occasion disappointed conservatives. At least it’s something.
Losing in Afghanistan, losing at the Mexican border, losing on the streets of major cities, losing domestic oil production, losing because of inflation, losing because of tax increases that will be enacted, and in general, losing our liberty as a result. So many losing scenarios with only eight months into the Biden administration and our one-sided Congress. It appears that “arbitrary government” is what we have inherited, that includes intentional reversals of working policies fostered and developed during the Trump administration.
But now, it’s a solo show, where many Americans have zero knowledge of what is really going on. The media plays a big part in this for sure. Media bias is troubling, you might say, widespread within our culture, and is saturated in the digital world targeting new generations. Liberal leaning networks and newspapers are plenty.
Positive conservative stories are shrugged off by the major networks and digital channels and give a pass when the news is bad for Democrats. Joe Concha, a conservative commentator on Fox News and a columnist with The Hill, says the top two newspapers in the country have a track record over the past 60 plus years of endorsing Democrats. “The New York Times, the paper of record, has not endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since 1956. The Washington Post in its history has never endorsed a Republican presidential candidate.”
Concha also shared a recent study by Axios, an online news organization, and Survey Monkey, a polling agency, that “found 80% of independents think the new media either reports news that they know to be fake or false sometimes.” Is this happening because the GOP is saying it, he concludes.
But it’s not just the content of a story covered, it’s stories that highlight Democrat failures or in broader terms actions for which they need to be held accountable. No mention of any challenges, or simply no coverage about a major issue that “the people” need to know, is the major issue.
In any event, a free society can only police the media by its audience. Turning off liberal channels, unsubscribing from posts and online platforms or cancelling subscriptions is the only form of silencing a media voice. We accept the good and the erroneous. Even though, erroneous reporting has consequences for government, often perpetuating bad behavior by elected officials.
For example, our military prowess and expertise is suffocating at the expense of insecure political leaders. Crime is escalating in major cities; police and prosecutors are turning their backs on those committing felonies; shootings and murder in Chicago are at record levels. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed the Mexican border and the current administration is transporting them to new living place around the nation. Not to mention, refugees from Afghanistan are awaiting home assignments.
Who will hold Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer responsible for their actions these few months in office? Will citizens realize the damage they have done for our future? I’ll leave that for you.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.