Like most counties throughout Kentucky, Republicans in Calloway County have increased member registrations by more than 1600. Independents, too, are up nearly 200 over the same three-year period. I have noted these figures in previous commentaries and am still amazed by the exodus of Democrat voters who find themselves abandoned by their party. For me, watching the numbers, periodically, confirms the organic shift; proof that Kentuckians throughout the state are more conservative than ever.
Although rivers haven’t run backwards, I note the irony of having a Democratic governor in light of Kentucky’s conservative wave. Republican victories for all down ballot Constitutional Offices included landslide victories. Quite a contrast. Apparently, Gov. Bevin’s demeanor overshadowed his intense focus on fixing pensions for state workers. In contrast, however, it appears our new Democratic governor has presented a budget that shorts pension funding. Prior to Gov. Bevin, Democrat majorities underfunded pension pools to balance spending, something that stopped in these last four years.
So yes, irony. Gov. Bevin placed the full actuarial required funding in the budget to help shore up the long-term health of the fund. In fact, according to published reports, Kentucky Retirement Systems (KRS) officials say Gov.Andy Beshear’s current budget plan could cause an $83 million-dollar shortfall per year for the state’s pension system. The Governor’s office says they are only $25 million short. Sound familiar?
Perhaps the obvious question is, where is the outcry from teachers and pensioners? Where are the throngs of protesters converging on Frankfort? Perhaps it’s too early for that; subsequently I’ll be watching.
Certainly, we all want Kentucky pension systems secure and adequate funding to be allocated, so we will just have to count on Republicans in the state House and Senate to fulfill the requirement. Frankly, I fear this is what Commonwealth residents can expect for the next four years from our governor, ignoring the reality of Kentucky’s promises, pitching burdensome taxes and undoing GOP values by fiat.
For example, Gov. Beshear is already fulfilling a liberal Democrat promise that allows an abortion clinic to receive a provisional license assuring it will open sometime in March. As you may know, Gov. Bevin halted the licensure during his administration, essentially stopping the clinic formation. But just recently, it was announced that a Planned Parenthood clinic would start aborting babies soon.
Again, these things are not surprising; after all, Gov. Beshear embraces the liberal values of the national Democratic Party. Moreover, the Democratic Party is extreme on abortion. Democrats’ almost limitless support for abortion, and their strident opposition to even the most basic restrictions on abortion, put them dramatically out of step with Kentuckians. We really can’t expect more from Gov. Beshear’s philosophical mind-set.
Again, thank goodness there’s a check on this governor, elected by a thin margin. This past week, a House Legislative committee approved a bill that would potentially rescind a Kentuckian’s constitutional right to an abortion. All of this would be contingent upon the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision being overturned.
The proposed amendment reads, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to an abortion or require the funding of abortion.” Following the House committee vote, it now moves to the full House and ultimately upon passage it would go to the Senate. Count on Gov. Beshear to veto it! But, a Republican override would ensure that the measure would be included as a referendum on the November ballot.
There’s an old saying about a duck. If it walks like one, quacks like one, it is … a duck! There are no surprises. Our governor is a Democrat and will act like one. In only a few short weeks, the contrast between this administration and Republican leadership is perfectly clear.
On a final note, as a Republican, I respect the office of the Governor. Kentucky voters have spoken. However, it should be no surprise that members of the GOP must stand firm in their values and share these differences in platforms, then work diligently to balance out those measures with every legislative opportunity possible.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
