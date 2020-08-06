My interest in writing developed because I wanted to bring life to the family stories that were passed down through generations of my family. Like many Calloway Countians, we are a farm family that came into Kentucky in the early 1820s. We were told that our ancestors, Henry and Lizzie Smith, moved their family from Germany to the piedmont region of North Carolina. In mid-life, they made the decision to move further west, traveling through the Cumberland Gap and eventually settling in far western Kentucky.
Henry and Lizzie Smith were the great-great grandparents to my great-granddaddy, Raymon Smith, with whom I grew up. I was blessed to have two sets of grandparents and two sets of great-grandparents living nearby. These elders were the people that taught me their ways, told me stories about their parents and grandparents, and encouraged me to learn more about my past. They instilled the values I have today, and really shaped the person I’ve become.
When these great-grandparents and grand-parents began to pass away and my parents grew older, I grew more interested in my past. I was curious about those early ancestors. Why did they come to Kentucky? What did they look like? Where did they live? What did they eat? How did they make a living way back then?
As I researched my family, I discovered that the foods we eat, the customs we have, the traditions we celebrate, all came from these ancestors.
Just as they’ve instilled in my brother and me, my ancestors found the most appealing aspects of Kentucky was the land. Most early pioneers wrote reverently about the mystical draw of Kentucky – a land flowing with milk and honey. The abundant game, lush pastures, fresh water and the fruits of nature were there for the taking. For our family, the beauty lies within the crops the land will produce, particularly the tobacco.
One of the most important items my German ancestors brought with them from North Carolina were their tobacco seeds and farm practices. Another important treasure the ancestors toted across the mountains were their recipes for the foods they loved like sausage, cabbage and potatoes. These men and women were a hardy bunch. They made a life out of what was available to them.
After my dad’s mother, Geneva (Brewer) Smith, passed away, mom was cleaning out Granny’s kitchen and came across the handwritten recipe’s she made when she was a schoolgirl in 1925. Having the recipes she’d recorded from her mother and grandmother as she learned to cook motivated me to put both sides of our family’s recipes together into a book format, which became “Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky.”
This was a special tribute to all my ancestors, particularly because the kitchen was my playground when I was a child. My Granny felt it was the perfect place for me and I learned to cook wonderful things because of the time I spent with her there. The most memorable and frequently requested snack in our family is Granny’s homemade pickles.
Granny planted her garden after the first of May, and she always grew cucumbers. My granddaddy Hal used the garden tiller to break up the cold clay dirt. She followed behind him with a hoe and patiently broke the clods into smaller, finer dirt.
Together they planted a vast garden. It appeared to my child-size eyes to be big enough to feed the entire county. She worked in her garden almost every day. She kept an eye on pesky weeds; and woe to the insect that might bite into one of her vines!
As weeks went by and the cucumbers came in, she would watch carefully to snatch them up, just as they reached about one inch in diameter. She’d say, “Now Sis, these are the ones you want, they’re sweetest when they’re small like this.”
I thought they were fun to pick, and we’d gather them up, a bushel at a time. Then the real work began. She filled a large pot with water and brought it to a rolling boil. She placed a large batch of cucumbers in a giant enamel bowl; and carefully poured the boiling water over the pickles, leaving them to soak overnight.
I watched, mesmerized, as she repeated this same process for four more days. Finally, the long wait was over and on the sixth day she rinsed, drained and chunked the cucumbers into ½ to ¾ inch pieces. She mixed the following ingredients and poured the mixture over the cucumbers to soak for another day:
• 4 ½ cups sugar
• 4 ½ cups apple vinegar
• 5 teaspoons salt
• 2 tablespoons pickling spice (tied in cloth)
On the seventh day, she brought the entire mixture to a boil, and poured the contents into individual jars, carefully wiping the mouth of each jar dry before sealing. In total, she’d have between 10 and 12 pints.
Three generations later, her pickle recipe is a favored treat for her great-great grandsons. Even though they never met her, they know them as Granny’s pickles.
Bobbie Bryant lives in Louisville and serves as a Community Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is a freelance writer with four publications: Farming in the Black Patch, A Beautiful Star: the Life of Lois Etoile Brewer, Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky and Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Murray Ledger & Times.
