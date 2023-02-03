Following last week’s column on gun violence, I received a polite, informative, and thoughtful email from a reader who wrote in his first sentence: “Responsible gun owners are as disgusted by mass shootings as anyone.”

This was a reminder to me that I should have included hunters and sportsmen along with the military on my list of responsible gun owners. My email correspondent also pointed out several facts that are worth sharing.   First was that the AR-15 is problematic, not just because it is a military-style weapon but because of its high-capacity magazine that holds up to 30 rounds. His second main point was that most shootings (not mass shootings necessarily) involved handguns.