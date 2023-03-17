I am always happy when I can find myself in agreement with my former MSU colleague Dr. Winfield Rose. For the past several weeks, I have been pondering his recent column on gun violence and I am pleased to find myself in agreement about the scope of the problem.

Friend Winfield made the point that gun violence is a multi-faceted problem that calls for more attention to things other than guns themselves. In particular, he wrote, we need to pay attention to the prevalence of mental and emotional illness in our society as well as to the substance abuse problems we face.