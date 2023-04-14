Sad to say, there have been more shooting incidents in our country in the last couple of weeks, with Monday’s shooting at a Louisville bank and another one two weeks earlier in a private Christian school in Nashville, which took the lives of three precious little girls and three adults. It is unclear how much we know about the shooter, but we do know she was a young woman (28), had attended the school as a child, had no prior criminal record, bought the weapons legally, had been planning the killing for months and expected it to end in her death, which it did.
This has stirred the “righteous” left to make its usual demands for more “gun control” laws, as if they would stop these terrible events from occurring. Scapegoats and slogans are useful because they obviate the need to think seriously and propose effective solutions.
While many gun deaths are related to drugs and drug-related gang wars, these do not appear to be, so drug-related solutions offer nothing. This person was mentally sick but stayed within the confines of the law enough not to be noticed by police. Her family probably was aware of it but families cannot be depended on to report such things. Physicians and counselors are required by law to report patients who they consider to be threats to themselves or others but neither is this a fool-proof requirement.
It has been said with much disapproval that “We have more guns than people, a situation not found in any other nation.” This is not difficult to understand. Frederick Jackson Turner (1861-1932) was a prominent American historian in the early 20th century and postulated what became known as the “Turner thesis” (today we would call it theory) that conquering the frontier defined the American character. In other words, beginning with Jamestown in 1607, each successive generation pushed the frontier steadily westward until it reached the Pacific coast around 1900.
When men went to work in the mornings, they took one tool and one weapon with them, an axe and a musket. They and their families ate what they killed and killed what they ate. There was no law and order in those days other than that provided by individual firearms. Surviving without firearms was impossible and unthinkable. This is how traditions get started; it is not a mystery. And this is one reason the Second Amendment is part of our Constitution.
Consider more history and you will see that virtually every generation of Americans has fought a war, beginning with Bacon’s Rebellion in colonial Virginia, the French and Indian War, the War for Independence, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Indian wars of the late 19th century, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, etc., etc. My point here is not the need for or virtue of these conflicts, but simply that they occurred and left their imprint on our society.
Add to this countless Western and war movies and TV shows, crime shows, video games, politics, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our constant 24-hour news coverage, all of which emphasize that violence with firearms is the way to solve problems.
Three other points to consider. The first is that our country is a large country with a large population, about 335,000,000 people. Much of this population is concentrated in large cities on the two coasts, but many also live in between them. Given the current breakdown of law and order, no one is safe. Call it power idolatry if you wish, but people see firearms as the best way to defend themselves against the lawless.
The second is that we can’t arrest people because of what they might do, and the third is that no law would have prevented the Nashville killer from going on her rampage. If her firearms were not legal, she would have found a way to obtain them anyway, or others just as effective, or she would have planted bombs in the building or used drones to fly bombs into the building. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
New York Times columnist Tish Warren and Dr. Wolf are onto something in their discussion of idolatry, but I don’t see firearms as an idol. I see them as means to an end, the preservation of peoples’ lives and those of their families, neighbors and friends. This is not idolatry because idolatry is the worship of a false god. Life is not a false god; it is a God-given right.
Our problem today is that many in our society no longer believe in the sanctity of human life.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.