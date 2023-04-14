Sad to say, there have been more shooting incidents in our country in the last couple of weeks, with Monday’s shooting at a Louisville bank and another one two weeks earlier in a private Christian school in Nashville, which took the lives of three precious little girls and three adults. It is unclear how much we know about the shooter, but we do know she was a young woman (28), had attended the school as a child, had no prior criminal record, bought the weapons legally, had been planning the killing for months and expected it to end in her death, which it did.

This has stirred the “righteous” left to make its usual demands for more “gun control” laws, as if they would stop these terrible events from occurring. Scapegoats and slogans are useful because they obviate the need to think seriously and propose effective solutions.