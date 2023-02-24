Part of the “progressive” mindset is the belief that the way to solve problems is to pass laws. Thus we have more and more laws but the problems remain with us.  Why is this so? Laws accomplish nothing if they are not obeyed and if noncompliance is not punished.

The problem is much more basic than laws.  We already have laws prohibiting murder, robbery, assault, rape, theft and a host of other misdeeds, but those misdeeds occur in spite of these laws. The people who commit them know they are breaking the law but do them anyway. As Madison put it in the 51st Federalist: “ ...  But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But men are not angels, and some are downright awful.