Part of the “progressive” mindset is the belief that the way to solve problems is to pass laws. Thus we have more and more laws but the problems remain with us. Why is this so? Laws accomplish nothing if they are not obeyed and if noncompliance is not punished.
The problem is much more basic than laws. We already have laws prohibiting murder, robbery, assault, rape, theft and a host of other misdeeds, but those misdeeds occur in spite of these laws. The people who commit them know they are breaking the law but do them anyway. As Madison put it in the 51st Federalist: “ ... But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” But men are not angels, and some are downright awful.
Two propositions have been put forward: (1) making it “harder for unstable people to purchase such weapons [firearms]”; and (2) requiring gun owners to “lock up weapons.” These proposals contain as many holes as a chicken-wire fence. How is “unstable” defined? Who is to make the determination? What if the person is “stable” when he buys the weapon but becomes “unstable” later?
If a person is intent on committing murder, he or she will buy a firearm on the underground market, steal it, borrow it, or use another weapon as in the case of the recent Idaho killer who used a knife.
Locking up weapons may deter the very young and unsophisticated but keys can be found and cabinets can be broken into. Combination steel safes are more formidable but they also are big, costly and often too heavy for home floors to support.
A basic question is whether a state’s gun control laws have any effect on gun violence in the state. Brian Joslyn, criminal defense attorney with the Joslyn Law Firm of Columbus, Ohio, published the study “Comparing Gun Control Measures to Gun-Related Homicides by State” in 2021. (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/comparing-gun-control-measures-gun-related-homicides-state-joslyn) “To see if a high gun homicide rate is tied to lax gun laws, we looked at each state’s firearm homicide rate per 100,000 people from 2015-19 and compared that to its gun-friendliness score, where 1 is the least gun-friendly and 5 is the most gun-friendly. This score is based on individual state laws regarding things like background checks, permit requirements, and open carry rules.”
The modal “gun-friendly” score was 4 and earned by nine of the top 20 states with firearm homicide rates per 100,000 people ranging from 9.5 to 4.6. Additionally, also among these same states with “gun-friendly” scores of 4, the homicide rates ranked from three to 20. These states were Alabama at 9.5 and Florida at 4.6. (Kentucky was 19th at 4.7.) A difference of 4.9 is significant enough to indicate other variables are in play.
Maryland ranks first as the least gun-friendly state and fifth at 7.4 on the firearm homicide rate. The author submits that Maryland’s scores are skewed by the city of Baltimore, which may be true to some extent, but other states have big cities and large urban areas, too. In sum, based on the Joslyn study, the argument that strong gun-control laws significantly lower gun violence does not hold up.
Consider the rise in crime all over the country we are now experiencing. Why is it happening? Consider short-term v. long-term causes and that serial and mass murders get media attention but are a small fraction of all firearm deaths. Serial and mass killers are psychopaths who will not be deterred by laws.
Short-term causes include the tragic killing of civilians by police officers who themselves broke the law and set off the BLM and defund police movements, the abolition of bail and the election of radical leftist prosecutors who refuse to prosecute the guilty. This has demoralized the police who now look the other way knowing it is useless to arrest someone who will be released immediately.
Most gun violence can be traced to drugs, especially in large cities. In China we face a mortal enemy which is very intelligent, very industrious, very clever and very unscrupulous. We are used to thinking of war in terms of tanks, bombs, missiles, etc., as in Ukraine, but China has made drugs a weapon of war against us. They are pouring across our southern border and killing us by the thousands either by overdoses or by gang-related gun violence. Closing that border is the best single step we can take to solve both problems.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
