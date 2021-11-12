Readers of this column know that I was discouraged by the results of the Virginia election last week and by the fact that the media allows Joe Manchin to be called a moderate, when he makes Richard Nixon look like a liberal.
My mood was not brightened by several New York Times columns blaming the loss of the Virginia’s governor’s election on mistakes by the Democrats.
Granted, things began to look better when the House of Representatives passed the “hard” infrastructure bill and sent it to the President. However, my mood was darkened by the continued media comments that Biden got only “half a loaf” since the larger Build Back Better bill had not been approved.
I was delighted, therefore, to see a story several days ago by my Democratic colleague in Louisville, Bruce Maples, creator and editor of ForwardKY.com, a “progressive media outlet.” He wrote a striking piece entitled “Half a loaf with Dems … but starvation with Repubs” in which he listed (quoting Vox) the actual content of this so-called “half loaf.” These include:
• $110 billion for roads and bridges
• $66 billion for passenger and freight rail
• $65 billion for expanding broadband access
• $65 billion to update the electric grid
• $55 billion for water and wastewater (including $15 billion to replace lead pipes)
• $39 billion for public transit
• $25 billion for airports
• $17 billion for ports and waterways
• $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers
• $1 billion for roads, highways and bridges that reconnect communities.
These long-needed improvements are much more than “half a loaf.”
“This is half a banquet and you may get the other half soon” he wrote. “Let’s be clear — if the Republicans were in charge, you’d get none of it. Instead, all of your food would be given to the already-fat cats bellying up to the table, and you would be left to starve.”
As for the Republicans who pretend to worry about the cost and the deficit (but only when a Democrat is in the White House), Maples urges us to ask them if they voted for the tax-cut in 2017. “Remind them,” he said, “that THAT bill cost the government $1.9 trillion, much more than this.” And “it wasn’t an investment in our people,” but “a giveaway to the wealthy and big corporations.
“This is a banquet of investments in our people,” writes Maples, something that Republicans have been trying to avoid ever since Ronald Reagan told them that “government is the problem.”
And besides, Maples noted that the so-called “$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill” only included $550 billion of new spending. “The rest was actually already approved in other bills and just re-allocated to make this one bill.”
So, as for concern about spending, it seems Republicans think it is OK to increase the deficit to fight fruitless wars in the Middle East, but not to provide a fruitful living for our poorer citizens.
Maples admits to using strong language when accusing the Republicans of “starvation.” In his article, but then adds: “Can you see any Republicans currently in Washington voting for these things, ever? Can you see Mitch McConnell supporting these investments in everyday people? Can you see Rand Paul praising that spending? “
Of course, we cannot. In fact, I now read that Kevin McCarthy, minority leader in the House, wants to punish the Republicans who joined the Democrats in voting for this infrastructure! This is a blast of uncalled-for Alice-in-Wonderland anger if I ever saw one.
Bruce Maples is an intelligent critic, a musician, and former businessman who has been politically active for many years. He knows that “Dems aren’t always saints, and Republicans aren’t always sinners.” We can see that in the missteps of Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and in the courage of Lyn Cheney in Washington.
Democrats and the national media need to recognize the real improvements this infrastructure bill brings to Americans, and compare these with the 2020 Republican platform, which can be paraphrased as “whatever Trump wants to do.”
“I don’t know about you,” Maples ends his ForwardKY article, “but that ‘half a loaf’ from the Dems looks pretty good next to the empty plate from the other side.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
