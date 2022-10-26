Hancock Biological Station’s golden anniversary

Hancock Biological Station provides teaching, research, and outreach opportunities on Kentucky Lake. 

 Photo courtesy of Hancock Biological Station

For 50 years, Hancock Biological Station has been teaching students, monitoring our environment and providing outreach opportunities to the region.  Every year, its staff and students have been there to document changes in Kentucky Lake. When a new zooplankton species appeared, it noticed and immediately ramped up the science. When algal blooms occurred, it was there to find out why. When silver carp arrived, it began studying them.  

You may or may not have heard of this science guardian of Kentucky Lake, but you should know it now, on its 50th anniversary. It’s the Hancock Biological Station (HBS), one of the crown jewels of Murray State that many people are not familiar with, but is priceless nonetheless.  