Hancock Biological Station’s golden anniversary

For 50 years, Hancock Biological Station has been teaching students, monitoring our environment and providing outreach opportunities to the region. Every year, its staff and students have been there to document changes in Kentucky Lake. When a new zooplankton species appeared, it noticed and immediately ramped up the science. When algal blooms occurred, it was there to find out why. When silver carp arrived, it began studying them.
You may or may not have heard of this science guardian of Kentucky Lake, but you should know it now, on its 50th anniversary. It’s the Hancock Biological Station (HBS), one of the crown jewels of Murray State that many people are not familiar with, but is priceless nonetheless.
For the past 50 years, Hancock has focused its teaching, research, and outreach on Kentucky Lake and the surrounding watersheds through the amazing work of its staff and faculty from multiple departments on campus, including Biological Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics,and the Institute of Engineering Much of that success can be attributed to Dr. David White, who was director of HBS for most of those 50 years, and only recently retired. Dr. White’s leadership helped guide HBS, and he and his world-renown collaborators, particularly Dr. Susan Hendricks, have brought in 13 million dollars in external grants to help fund these efforts, and to upgrade the equipment and facilities that the station uses. These grants have also helped support scores of undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral students that are involved in HBS activities.
HBS was founded by the state of Kentucky as a Center of Excellence on Kentucky Lake. The Center of Reservoir Research was soon created, and for years led research efforts in the region by funding HBS and other MSU research centers. The Center eventually evolved into the current Watershed Studies Institute. HBS is named after the late Dr. Hunter Hancock, a MSU biologist that dreamt of creating a field station on Kentucky Lake. Since it’s inception, the 100-acre campus has now grown to over 30 buildings including housing for students and scientists.
HBS’s mission includes teaching students from Murray State and visting students from all over the country as well as outreach with local and regional schools and scouting programs. Each summer HBS teaches field-oriented, hands-on classes such as Field Botany, Wildlife Techniques, Reservoir Ecology, and Herpetology. The staff conducts outreach for K-12 students, has a strong relationship with Girl Scouts, and is the training center for the Tennessee Naturalist Program. It also provides water chemistry analysis and expertise for the Four Rivers Watershed Watch, a citizen-science program that allows people to help monitor the health of our waterways.
HBS’s research accomplishments are also vast. Murray State faculty have studied wetland nutrients, groundwater movements, reptile and amphibian ecology, silver carp invasion, vulture behavior, mussel conservation, algal diversity, and many other topics, all because HBS was there to assist them. Beyond the grants and abundant publications that have resulted from this research, the brightest of the research jewels in HBS’s crown is the Kentucky Lake Monitoring Program, or KLMP. Every few weeks, HBS staff take what they call a “cruise” around Kentucky Lake. The cruise is not for sightseeing, but rather research and teaching, as the scientists and students stop at ten sampling sites and collect critical data on the lake, such as water temperature, depth, turbidity, and water chemistry. These data have been important to local anglers, state and federal agencies like TVA, and scientists across the globe.
When you do something like KLMP for a few years it is one thing. But when you do it for decades it becomes priceless. HBS’s staff and students know exactly how Kentucky Lake has changed over time, and when combined with studies of invasive zooplankton, algae, mussels, and fish like silver carp, these data can help us better understand the changes occurring all around us. Long term data like that in the KLMP are critical to our understanding of what is happening to our planet now, and what may happen in the future. HBS has and will continue to allow us to collect these data and to learn from them how to better conserve and manage our natural resources. It will also use that information to teach the next generation, whether it be Girl Scouts, university students, or members of the local Rotary club.
A golden anniversary deserves a celebration, and the current Director, Dr. Michael Flinn, has one planned. This coming Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of Murray State’s 100th anniversary and Homecoming celebration, HBS will be celebrating, and all are invited. There are boat tours of the lake, a Jazz Band, a building dedication, station history exhibits, displays of local flora and fauna and raffle drawings. Lunch will be provided by HBS staff and faculty.
Anniversaries only come once, and for both HBS and Murray State, this is a big year. Even if you cannot make it to the celebration, I hope you can better appreciate the wonderful teaching, research, and outreach opportunities at Hancock, and how it and the science (and scientists) it has produced has helped make our region and the planet a better place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.