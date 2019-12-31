As the quotation marks indicate, I do not use the term liberal here as it is usually defined by conservative Republicans. For most conservatives, the term “liberal” has come to mean “big government” that limits the freedom of the individual citizen. Such is the opposite of historical liberalism—and it is not its goal today.
A Google search of “liberal” brings us this definition: “Open to new behavior or opinions and willing to discard traditional values” Before you get too rattled by the phrase about discarding traditional values, remember that this is what our founders did when breaking with England in the 1776 and what our immigrant ancestors did when they left the “old country” (often lead by oppressive monarchs who denied them religious or political freedom) to come to America.
In my American Heritage Dictionary, political liberalism is further defined as: “pertaining to, or based upon, or having views or policies advocating individual freedom of action and expression and free from prejudice or bigotry, tolerant.”
Our ideas favoring freedom of action and expression goes back at least to Puritan author John Milton, who, in his famous speech Areopagitica asked the English government of Oliver Cromwell to allow publishers greater freedom. Apparently, Cromwell’s government, like ours, disliked any public criticism.
Later John Stuart Mill’s essay On Liberty expanded the connection between liberalism and individual freedom with the ringing statement: “The sole end for which mankind are warranted, individually or collectively, in interfering with the liberty of action of any of their number is self-protection.”
Now, before my conservative friends accuse me of ignoring the importance of economic freedom, I acknowledge that nineteenth-century liberals, much like twentieth-century conservatives, opposed all government restrictions on economic behavior, believing, with Adam Smith, author of The Wealth of Nations that people in business would do the right thing and, if they didn’t the “laws of supply and demand” would assure fair wages and prices, and fair trade for all.
This didn’t happen. No “hidden hand” created economic balance or protected the poor, as Adam Smith hoped. We now have many in serious poverty and obscene wealth among the very few. We also have both individuals and corporations spewing carbon into our increasingly unhealthy air, water and soil. Both things diminish individual freedom.
Government favors the wealthy and ignores curb unjust or unhealthy economic practices while subsidizing businesses as fossil fuel companies. The rich also receive government aid if the companies or banks they own or invest in are considered “too big to fail,” as was the case during the recent recession. In addition politicians of both major parties, continue to ignore the need for a clean, healthy environment or even elections in which all voters have an equal opportunity to vote. Both of these failures deny the individual freedom “of action and expression” all Americans say they value.
So let’s imagine how some Liberal behaviors in 2020 could create a happier new year for all of us:
• We could end political and verbal hostility aimed at non-whites. Might this make real immigration reform and border control easier?
• We could stop bullying of other nations—friendly as well as antagonistic countries? Would this make our nation safer and more trusted?
• We could address real national issues across party lines, as Congress did recently in approving a new budget bill? Would that lower our stress and allow the media to report on something other than Trump’s tweets?
• We could respect those who vote differently than we do, and thus not pass laws that deny them the right to vote in some of our states?
• We could subsidize “green energy” and recycling instead of fossil fuels.
• We could we transcend real political differences locally, as many folks already do in Murray, in order to support civic and charitable projects such as Needline and the Backpack program which help our poorer neighbors without judging them?
Like it or not, folks, all these suggested actions are part of the Liberal program defined as “favoring reform, open to new ideas, and tolerant of the ideas and behavior of others; not bound by traditional thinking; broad-minded.”
These acts would not promote Big Government but only Decent and Fair Government!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
