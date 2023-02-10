“Gratitude is a harbinger of healing, the first robin of spring.” - Joyce Wycoff

The wind lashed at my face and whipped the bare branches of winter’s trees around violently but I didn’t mind at all. While the temperature outside had not yet reached the level of a typical spring day in Kentucky that stiff southerly breeze brought a warmth to January that I had not felt in years. My heart was indeed full of gratitude to be back in my old Kentucky home but something seemed amiss.