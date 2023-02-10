“Gratitude is a harbinger of healing, the first robin of spring.” - Joyce Wycoff
The wind lashed at my face and whipped the bare branches of winter’s trees around violently but I didn’t mind at all. While the temperature outside had not yet reached the level of a typical spring day in Kentucky that stiff southerly breeze brought a warmth to January that I had not felt in years. My heart was indeed full of gratitude to be back in my old Kentucky home but something seemed amiss.
Somehow there was a calming familiarity and an uneasy strangeness to the place all at once. I had called the small town at the western end of the state home for more than half of my life before moving to Alaska yet now I felt like an alien from another world. My body happily returned to the Bluegrass State after years in The Last Frontier but still, I bore a disquietude as if a piece of my soul might have been torn asunder and left behind.
We abandoned the snow and ice of December in Alaska and migrated south weeks earlier and I was still adjusting to my new normal. Hiking through the backwoods of Kentucky allowed me the opportunity to commune with nature but I was not truly fusing with the great outdoors as I did in Alaska. For the first time since I re-connected with nature while trekking across the vast wilderness of Alaska, I needed healing.
I had become accustomed to cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or walking along a frozen beach dotted with icebergs left from the dramatic tides of the Cook Inlet during winter in Alaska. Moose, caribou, American bald eagles, and wolves were always out there lurking on a frigid hike through the forest. January offered a magical world of frozen wonders everywhere I turned in The Great North.
Now I found myself walking through a damp brown field surrounded by barren gray trees. My skis and winter gear were replaced by a pair of khaki shorts and a sweatshirt. Although this was the January I grew up with and knew for decades, it suddenly struck me as dull and lifeless.
Thoughts of the surprisingly wide array of birds and wildlife I encountered during winter in Alaska flooded my mind. They had become such an integral part of my life in The Last Frontier. I pondered my surroundings and wondered if my relatively newfound love for nature would continue to fade away without the backdrop of Alaska’s untamed wilderness.
The light of day began to abate but I continued on my journey aimlessly. Just as I was about to reluctantly trudge home a single American robin swooped by me. I had not seen an American robin in a couple of years so my eyes instinctively followed it.
The beautiful bird with a warm orange breast alighted upon a low-lying branch and immediately began singing. It then fluttered from branch to branch pausing momentarily along the way to look down at me. This virtuoso performance seemed like it was meant for me so I followed the iconic bird of spring and listened intently to the robin’s cheery song.
The iconic bird of spring led me around a stand of trees to an open field where thousands of birds were picking through the corn stalks. I was amazed as the mass of robins, interspersed with red-winged blackbirds, and brown-headed cowbirds all took flight at once when they heard my footsteps.
The American robin is perhaps the most familiar songbird in North America. Its range extends from as far south as central Mexico all the way up to Alaska and Canada. It is remarkably adaptable and is one of the few species that thrive in urban sprawl. The American robin can be found in forests, fields, and backyards across the continent but the lone bird that attracted my attention on that January afternoon was the first robin I had seen since moving to Alaska.
American robins became known as harbingers of spring in large part due to their migratory pattern. Many of them winter in the southern parts of their range and return to their breeding grounds when the warmth of spring thaws the ground. Some American robins have been known to travel up to 3,000 miles during their spring migration. While they are considered migratory birds American robins can be found across their entire range throughout the year.
The birds that stay put may not be seen as often by humans during winter because they branch out in search of food. American robins are commonly known for gobbling up worms but research has shown that they actually have a varied diet. These overwintering American robins have a sweet tooth and form groups to locate the berries they prefer to eat during the cold months. Occasionally American robins can even be spotted staggering around drunk in the winter and early part of spring after devouring berries that have fermented.
Most migratory birds do not mate for life and robins find new mates each spring. Nesting only happens when the temperature and humidity levels are ideal. American robins will only nest if the average temperature is between 45 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit at midday with a relative humidity of approximately 50 percent. If these conditions are not present the birds will wait until conditions improve.
These conditions are most conducive to soft invertebrates like earthworms moving toward the surface of the earth. An abundance of worms ensures that the new parents have enough food for their hungry nestlings to thrive. How American robins can sense when the humidity is hovering around 50 percent is a mystery.
When it is finally time to nest, females do most of the construction with a little help from their mates. Nests made of twigs and weeds are built using mud as a foundation. The inside of the nest is then lined with grass and soft fibers. American robins usually nest in trees but often build their nests on top of buildings, light fixtures, and even windowsills.
The female will lay up to five pastel blue eggs and incubate them for 12-14 days. Once the nestlings have hatched both parents will take turns feeding them. In just over two weeks after hatching the baby birds will leave the nest for the first time. American robins usually raise two or three broods in a breeding season.
Brown-headed cowbirds often seek out the nests of American robins and lay their eggs among those of the robins. If allowed to hatch the brown-headed cowbird chicks compete with the baby robins for food and ultimately survival. Studies have found that American robins are adept at recognizing and removing the speckled eggs before they hatch and become a threat to their own chicks.
It is estimated that nearly 400 million American robins exist in the wild today. These iconic songbirds inhabit and thrive across most of North America but that was not the case during the mid-1900s. American robins were once hunted for their meat but the use of DDT is what really devastated the population.
Scientists and environmental activists called for banning the use of the pesticide when it became evident it was linked to a decline in the health of avian populations. The American robin was one of the first species found to be affected by DDT and mass die-offs were noted by researchers. DDT was finally banned in the United States in 1972 and the population of the American robin rebounded.
I was staring at anecdotal evidence of the dramatic recovery of the American robin population as thousands flew past me on that warm January day. The low roar created by the rush of a multitude of beating wings drowned out the song of the American robin I had been following. Assuming he had joined the massive flock of birds moving past me to the East, I began to head home when a familiar sound rang out.
I stopped and turned toward the rhapsodic song of that lone American robin. He was sitting on a limb looking westward. Gratitude for the miracles of our world filled my soul as I lifted my eyes and watched the sun dip below the horizon and light up the heavens.
That first robin of spring had led me to the harbinger of healing.
