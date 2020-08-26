As leftist anarchy sweeps across the land, some perspective is needed. While slavery anytime or anywhere is abhorrent, African slavery in America is far from unique. Slavery is as old as civilization itself. Ancient Hebrews were enslaved in Egypt and Babylon. The ancient Greeks, Persians and Romans had slaves. Who built the pyramids, hanging gardens, the Parthenon and the Colisseum? Slaves.
How did Africans get here? Did Europeans go on slave-catching expeditions into the African continent? No, they bought them at west African coastal ports from African slave traders. Africans were caught and sold into slavery by other Africans who got rich in the process. Thus, there is more than enough infamy here to go around.
The vast majority of African slaves were taken to South America, not North America, and the vast majority of North American whites did not own slaves, even in the region known as the South. Given that the ancestors of many white Americans came to this county after the Civil War, the proportion of white Americans today whose ancestors owned slaves is small. And, as I pointed out in my previous column, during our Civil War, white Americans died by the thousands to end slavery in this country, far more than ever owned slaves.
Today the allegation is made by leftists that the United States is permeated with and defined by “systemic racism.” Yet, they never define the term. They do, however, claim the recent death of George Floyd is proof of it. While I would never defend Officer Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd, the old saying “We often are our own worst enemy” comes to mind.
Data from Snopes (https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/06/12/george-floyd-criminal-record/) indicate that Floyd had a record of multiple arrests over the years and that “he was intoxicated with fentanyl and had recently used methamphetamines (as well as other substances) before Chauvin choked him.” Also, at six feet seven inches in height, Floyd was a very large man, and reports indicate he became increasingly uncooperative as officers attempted to arrest him that fateful night. Since he was under the influence of narcotics at the time, it is reasonable to conclude that Floyd bears some responsibility for his fate.
An argument can be made that Floyd bears much responsibility for what happened to him. If he had not been DUI, the store attendant likely would not have called 911. If the attendant had not called 911, the police would not have been sent, and if the police had not been sent, Floyd would probably be alive today.
This brings us to a larger picture and a more basic question. Data reported in the 2018 FBI Crime Report, Expanded Homicide Data Table 6 (https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-6.xls) reveal that 81% of white homicides are committed by other whites and 16% by African-Americans, while 8% of African-American homicides are committed by whites (including but not limited to police officers) and 89% by other African-Americans. (Feel free to go to the website and check my math.)
These data are staggering and hard to believe, but they are official FBI data which bring to light the fraudulence of the Black Lives Matter movement for which the only black lives that matter are the 8% being taken by whites. Black lives don’t matter when they are those of unborn black babies being aborted or when they are among the 89% murdered by other blacks. But they ought to.
The raw data are even more disturbing. They show 2677 whites murdered by whites and almost the same number, 2600, blacks murdered by blacks, while our total population of about 330 million is about 65% white and 13% black. In other words, the white population is about five times our black population but the number of intraracial homicides is virtually the same. It is understandable that most homicides are intraracial, but it is not readily apparent why blacks are five times more likely to kill members of their own race as are whites.
In light of these data, the “systemic racism” argument put forth by leftists does not hold much water. They carry a heavy burden of proof, at the least. On the other hand, given that blacks are twice as likely to kill whites (16%) as whites are to kill blacks (8%), it seems to me we need to ask ourselves why this is so. A larger question is what responsibility do all Americans, including African-Americans, bear for their own destiny as opposed to how much is borne by others?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.