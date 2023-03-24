It happened late last week. The Kentucky Senate approved House Bill 470 (after including Senate Bill 150 in it). This new bill states “that the provision of gender transition services to a person under the age of 18 years by a health care provider or mental health care provider is unethical and unprofessional conduct.” (Ky Legiscan summary)

This bill will “prohibit the use of public funds for gender transition services” and has penalties for insurance companies, school counselors and other public employees who assist in any way in such services. Courts are even forbidden to change a person’s name after a gender transition. Medicaid coverage is denied.