During my years as a college teacher, students in my freshman classes were always disappointed that I did not give them multiple choice questions on exams. I preferred essay questions that required that a student know enough to write something intelligent in a blank space. Even short essays required that a student compose part of a sentence, even if only a phrase.

Multiple choice exams, however, only required that you circle a single letter, and you could guess at that and be correct a reasonable percentage of the time. Multiple choice exams could also be graded quickly, often by machine, making less work for teachers. But I still preferred to read what students wrote.