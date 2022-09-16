During my years as a college teacher, students in my freshman classes were always disappointed that I did not give them multiple choice questions on exams. I preferred essay questions that required that a student know enough to write something intelligent in a blank space. Even short essays required that a student compose part of a sentence, even if only a phrase.
Multiple choice exams, however, only required that you circle a single letter, and you could guess at that and be correct a reasonable percentage of the time. Multiple choice exams could also be graded quickly, often by machine, making less work for teachers. But I still preferred to read what students wrote.
However, despite all that, I would like to challenge Ledger readers with a few multiple choice questions.
1. What will happen when people living within a hundred miles of the equator can no longer grow food due to climate changes?
a. They will move either north or south in order to survive.
b. They will starve in place or die of diseases and new viruses.
c. They will be welcomed as much-needed labor in the countries to which they flee.
2. If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both nominated by their parties to run for president in 2024:
c. The Supreme Court will pick the president;
3. If Republicans gain a majority in both houses of Congress in the 2022 election:
a. Inflation and government debt will no longer be political issues.
b. Gasoline prices will return to $2 a gallon.
c. Republicans will pass a law lowering the federal tax rate to 5% for those making more than $500,000 per year in income and replace the lost revenue with a national sales tax of 5%.
4. If the Democrats gain political control of Congress in the 2022 election:
a. The Supreme Court will outlaw political parties since they are not mentioned in the Constitution.
b. Republicans will replace their party with a new organization: “Trump: The Gathering.”
c. Democrats will reconstitute themselves as “Millennials For America.”
5. During the coming two years, Republicans in Congress, whether in the majority or not, will react to the legislative successes of the Biden administration in 2021and 2022:
a. By trying to overshadow Democratic success by proving that they too can and will support bipartisan laws to improve the lives of all Americans.
b. By continuing to focus on distractions such as book banning, attacks on Antifa, sex education in schools, critical race theory and stolen elections — all designed to keep their base voters “angry as hell.”
c. By combining A and B – that is, paying lip service to a while putting most of their money and energy into B.
d. Keep their ears to the ground to see what Liz Cheney is doing.
6. There has been some speculation that we might need a new party to represent the views of millions of non-Trumpy Americans. If such a party were to emerge in the next year, how should it be structured politically?
a. As a revival of the pre-Newt Gingrich traditional bipartisan Republican Party, perhaps with Liz Cheney as its presidential nominee.
b. As a new “national unity party,” with Joe Manchin as its presidential candidate, and Liz Cheney as the choice for vice-president.
c. As a “Green Party,” such as found in Germany, incorporating both climate change activists and traditional conservationist Republicans who love to hunt and fish in clean air.
d. As a Poor People’s Party, including both union and non-union labor of all racial and ethnic categories, and promoting the best ideas of Bernie Sanders.
So there you have it, a short activity to occupy your time if you don’t like today’s cartoons or crossword puzzle. Good luck!
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.